Knives Out: a Mystery Film

After two years of Star Wars: The Last Jedi released, director Rian Johnson returned with a mystery film, KNIVES OUT.

Ram Bergman helps Rian Johnson in the production of the film.

Nathan Johnson reteams with Rian to compose the music for the film Knives Out.

Lionsgate Films had distributed the film in the theatres in the United States on November 27, 2019.

The film receives three nominations in the musical and comedy category at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. It also receives nominations for Best Original Screenplay at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. It was selected as the Top ten films of 2019 at the American Film Institute.

Now, Rian is planning to represent the sequel of this stunning crime mystery film.

What Is the Plotline of the Film Knives Out?

The film starts when Harian Thrombey, a Mystery Novelist, celebrates his 85th birthday at his mansion. The next day after the party, his servant finds him dead. Police investigate the case and believe that it’s a suicide. But, Detective Benoit Blanc secretly pays to investigate this case. He comes to know Herlan’s relationship with his various family members.

In the whole film, Blanc investigates the case that killed Harlan. The culprit is a mystery till the climax. Blanc doubts every family member. He comes to know that Harlan’s nurse Marta gave him a heavy dose of medicines, which is the cause of his death.

Marta receives a blackmail note with Harlan’s toxicology report. Ransom helps Marta to save her. He and Marta go to the Medical Examiner’s office to find the truth. In the end, he comes to know that she gives Harlan the correct medicine, but someone blackmails her.

At last, Blanc finds the real culprit.

Release Date; When Will the Sequel of the Film Knives Out Come Into Existence for the Audience?

In March 2021, Netflix had purchased the rights of two sequels written and directed by Rian Johnson and Craig, reprising his role as Detective Benoit.

The shooting of the sequel started in June 2021, which gave us confirmation about the existence of the sequel of the superhit film.

If all goes well, then the film will hit the theatres in the year 2022.

What Are the Names of the Actors Who Will Involve in the Sequel of the Film Knives Out?

The actors who will be part of the sequel are confirmed, and they have started the shooting for the film. But their roles in the movie are not revealed yet.

In the sequel of Knives Out new cast added leaving, Daniel Craig, who will reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. The actors who will be part of the sequel are Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Jessika Hanwick, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, and Ethan Hawke.

What Are the Ratings of the Film Knives Out?

The critics and the audience gives positive responses to the film. The film performed very well at the box office and became the Top Ten film of 2019. The version of suspense, mystery, and comedy showed in it is just mind-blowing. It has scored 97% on the Average Tomatometer. The audience score of the film is 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film Knives Out has a rating of 7.9 out of 10 on IMDB.

It has also scored 4 out of 5 on Common Sense Media.

Where Can We Watch the Film Knives Out and Its Sequel?

You can watch the film Knives Out on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos.

In March 2021, Netflix purchased the sequel rights of the film Knives Out. So, you will be able to watch its sequel on the OTT platform Netflix.

Conclusion:

If you love to watch crime mystery films full of entertainment, then you can watch this film. The film got too much love from their audience and had positive reviews from the critics too.

The most interesting section in the film is that you will get surprises in every scene and you cannot find the culprit till last. You will never get bored watching this movie.

