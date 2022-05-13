Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth: How Rich Is Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian’s net worth is $1.5 billion dollars: Kim Kardashian is a reality television celebrity, model, entrepreneur, and influencer from the United States. She is one of the most famous and richest people on the planet. Kim Kardashian has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion dollars.

Brand endorsements, appearance fees (featured appearance), reality TV pay, and paid social sponsorships all contribute to Kim’s annual revenue. Mrs. Kardashian also offers a terrific tanning line and a large selection of wardrobe brands available at Sears.

Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth

Everyone wants to know how much money Kim Kardashian is worth. Kim Kardashian has a net worth of $1.5 billion, according to Forbes. According to Forbes, Kim makes more money than all of her siblings, including her younger sister Kylie, who is worth $700 million. After a discussion about whether Kylie’s billionaire designation was accurate, her net worth was revised.

Kim Kardashian’s Earnings from Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The Kardashians struck a $150 million agreement with E! for five seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017, according to TMZ.

After manager Kris‘ 10% cut for negotiating the deal, $135 million (or $27 million) would be distributed among the show’s six main characters: Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris.

Kris stated that money from Keeping Up With the Kardashians is split evenly between everyone in a 2017 interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, which implies that each sister and Kris would receive $4.5 million each season.

However, because Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kris are all executive producers on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they are likely to earn more than Kendall and Kylie. It is unknown how much money the Kardashian sisters and Kris make.

According to OK!, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family will make more money from their arrangement with Hulu than they did with E! in December 2020. “The Kardashian-Jenner family will officially generate worldwide content.

But Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie will be involved in marketing and generating buzz for the network, for which they will be paid a fortune,” a source told the magazine at the time.

Valuations of Businesses

Kardashian, a skilled entrepreneur, sold a 20% stake in KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the company at $1 billion following the funding round.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kardashian followed up her successful beauty business with Skims shapewear, which she developed with the support of $5 million in initial money from venture capital firm Imaginary Ventures.

Skims had a market capitalization of $1.6 billion by 2021, thanks to a $154 million fundraising round. According to Forbes, Skims received $240 million in funding in January 2022, tripling its worth to $3.2 billion.

Property Management

In March 2010, Kardashian bought a $4.8 million Beverly Hills house. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the five-bedroom property is situated on four acres of some of the world’s most valuable land.

In the gated community of Hidden Hills, California, she and her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West possess a $60 million house. In 2014, the pair bought it from Lisa Marie Presley and spent two years refurbishing it before re-doing it in 2016.

Two swimming pools, two spas, a vineyard, a basketball court, and, of course, a mansion are among the amenities on the three-acre property.

Conclusion

Fans have been curious about Kim Kardashian’s net worth and how it compares to that of her sisters and husband, Kanye West, for years. Kim first appeared on television in 2003 as Paris Hilton’s best friend on The Simple Life, but it wasn’t until four years later, when E! launched her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that she became the household celebrity we know today.

Fans know that reality television isn’t Kim’s main source of income. Kim debuted her cosmetic brands, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, in 2017. In 2019, she followed the businesses with her shapewear line, Skims.

Kim Kardashian’s net worth includes the proceeds from her 2014 mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which she launched in 2014. She also released Selfish, a photo book of selfies, in 2015.