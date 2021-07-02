Kill to Vigor dreams of finding love in America: & # 39; An Economist Husband & # 39;

Guild Do Vigor Visa is already ready to travel to the US for a PHD. In addition to the new knowledge, the former participant of "Big Brother Brazil 21" also hopes to find new love.

"Friends, am I going to fall in love with someone who is an economist in California? My dream is to be an economist husband," Gill said on Twitter.

Fans who mocked the comments immediately sought to boost the self-esteem of the Bernambuco natives.

“When you get there with these fun photos of rehearsals you’ve been doing, there will be a line of boys to choose from,” one follower said.

"Oh, but personally when it comes to Mer, they get frustrated (laughs). Just play. I'll play my alluring charm, that's all" Gill replied.

A follower has already created a love story.

"Gill, you live the story that everyone wanted to live. I'm proud of you," one fan wrote.

