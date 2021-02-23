Key Capitol security officials should be concerned about what went wrong on January 6th

Six weeks after the angry mob of Trump supporters Attacked the American capital, Some of the key figures responsible for keeping the building safe on January 6 will answer questions about the pledge of how the most secure facility was violated during the election vote count.

The trial, which began Tuesday before a couple of Senate committees, also includes the testimonies of three people Officers who resigned After rioters disrupted a joint session of Congress, lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence led the vote, which confirmed Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

Three of the former officers who will testify publicly for the first time are Steven Chund, the former Capitol Police Chief; Michael Stenger, Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, and Paul Irving, House Sergeant-at-Arms. Testimonial Washington D.C., Acting Chief of Police Robert Conte.

The two current officers, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Bitman and Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blatjet will testify at a virtual house allocation subcommittee hearing on Thursday.

Steven A., who was the head of the U.S. Capitol Police during the House Assignment Subcommittee hearing on the Capital Police Budget request in Washington on February 11, 2020. Chund testifies. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images File, Inc.

Five people were killed in the riots. Including Capitol Police Officer Brian Signick. Several hours later police with the help of the National Guard and federal law enforcement were able to regain control of the building, and the counting of votes was completed. Over 200 people Has been charged with a criminal offense.

It is expected to focus on why the Joint Investigation Officers are not before the Rules Committee and the Home and Government Affairs Committee Is better prepared for attack Why it took so long to stop the mob from a building that was considered one of the safest in the world.

Tuesday’s investigation is the first in a series of investigations by groups as part of an investigation into the attack. Further inquiries are expected later, including an inquiry with the executive heads of the companies they will speak to on Tuesday, which will bring in representatives of the federal agencies responsible for intelligence gathering and response.

The Homeland Security Committee is conducting interviews as part of its investigation into members’ questions. A senator on the board said it had conducted closed-door interviews with Sunt and a bitman.

Download NBC News app For important news and politics

Group Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mitch, previewed some of the expected lines of inquiry: “Questions about intelligence, what do they know, what did they expect? Why are they not fully prepared to deal with the biggest violent attack? In Capitol? Questions about the National Guard. There is a long list of questions to ask, “he said.

Chund said he was not warned of the possibility of protesters trying to take control of the building.

“Nothing in our joint experience or our intelligence – including intelligence provided by the FBI, the Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the DC Metropolitan Police (MPD) – a well-integrated, There may be an armed attack on the Capitol on January 6, “Chund said in a letter to lawmakers Received by The New York Times This month.

Sund also criticized Stenger and Irving, saying that they acted slowly when told to call the National Guard and were slow in reacting to the military brass.

The trial is expected to be controversial among lawmakers, and some Republicans may try to impose certain charges. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Caliph.

Amy Globuchar, chairwoman of the rules committee, told D-Min on Monday that the investigation would focus.What happened in the Capitol What we need to do to improve security. “