Kevin Durant Net Worth: How Rich Is This Athlete?

Kevin Durant is an NBA basketball player who has previously represented the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Golden State Warriors. He is largely regarded as one of the finest players in the history of the game.

Durant has been chosen to nine All-NBA teams and has won two NBA championships, an NBA Most Valuable Player Award, two Finals MVP Awards, two NBA All-Star Game MVP Awards, four NBA scoring titles, and the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Early Years and the Start of a Career

Kevin Wayne Durant was born in Washington, D.C. on September 29, 1988. When he was a child, his father abandoned the family, and his parents finally divorced.

Durant’s grandmother stepped in to help him with his upbringing as a result. Tony and Rayvonne are his two brothers, while Brianna is his sister.

They grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, in the suburbs of Washington, DC. Durant’s father reappeared in his life when he was 13, and the two spent time together flying across the country to basketball games.

Durant grew up in Maryland, where he encountered future NBA players Michael Beasley, Greivis Vasquez, and Ty Lawson while playing AAU basketball for various teams.

Durant started wearing the #35 jersey number in honor of his first AAU coach, Charles Craig, who was murdered at the age of 35.

For high school basketball, he attended National Christian Academy, Oak Hill Academy, and Montrose Christian School. Before his senior year of high school, he committed to the University of Texas, making him the second-best high school prospect in 2006.

At the conclusion of his senior year, Durant was named the Washington Post All-Met Basketball Player of the Year and the 2006 McDonald’s All-American Game’s Most Valuable Player.

Durant was a member of the University of Texas Longhorns during his college years. From 2006 to 2007, he averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in college.

As the undisputed national player of the year, he received the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith College Player of the Year Award, and eight additional honors and awards.

After the season, he declared for the NBA draft. His #35 jersey has been retired by the Longhorns.

Investments

Thirty-Five Ventures, of which Durant is a co-founder and partner, is where the majority of the player’s money is invested. It’s essentially a venture capital firm.

So far, Durant has invested in seventeen companies, including Sandbox VR, Yoshi, Rubrik, Whoop, Robinhood, Postmates, and many others. On April 15, 2021, he made his most recent investment in Pearpop’s Seed Round. He is said to have invested $6 million in it.

Durant is also a community partner and financial contributor to the Union in Philadelphia. His strange bets included Pieology, a pizza company, and Overtime, a high school highlight app.

Kevin Durant’s Professional Life

Kevin Durant and his manager Rich Kleiman founded Thirty-Five Ventures, a company that employs 15 full-time personnel to manage Durant’s endorsements, foundations, businesses, and media appearances.

In the last three years, he’s invested more than $15 million in more than 40 firms.

The Boardroom, an ESPN-distributed multiplatform sports business/culture vertical; Winston Duke’s basketball-themed series “Swagger”; an equity partnership with audio company Master & Dynamic for his Studio 35 headphones; and the Durant Center, an educational and leadership facility in Durant’s hometown of Prince George’s County, Md. are among Durant’s current projects.

Kevin Durant’s Net Worth

Kevin Durant has earned $303 million in salary alone over his career, according to Spotrac, and Celebrity Net Worth claims the small forward has earned another $150 million in endorsements, giving him a net worth of $200 million in 2022.

The 11-time All-Star has made more than 75 investments through his company, Thirty-Five Ventures, with many of them in startups including Acorns, Robinhood, Andbox, and Rubric.

Conclusion

Kevin Durant has developed into one of the NBA’s top players, but his pursuit of excellence extends beyond the court.

The Durant Company is a business venture founded by the Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant. His media company, Thirty-Five Media, and his charity foundation are all part of that brand.

While KD has won two Finals MVP awards, a regular-season MVP award, and been selected to 10 All-Star games, his achievements off the court are equally outstanding.