Always a favorite for Olympic gold in basketball, the United States team should have one of the key stars of the NBA today: Kevin Torrent of the Brooklyn Nets prepares to join the team that wants to maintain American dominance in the Tokyo Games Famous journalist Shams Sarania, from the website Athletes.

Torrent competed in the 2012 London Olympics and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, winning gold in both. The 32-year-old has averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the 12 games he has played in the NBA playoffs this season.

This Saturday, in the 7th game of the series between the Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant played one of the best games of his life, scoring 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Creating a basketball star who took the game overtime, he missed the game as he stepped into the area lineup, scoring two points instead of three. “Our big foot got in the way of our assortment,” he lamented when the game was over and the Bucks won.

Some NBA stars have already warned that they will not compete in the Olympics, such as LeBron James and Jimmy Butler. On the other hand, players like Devin Booker, Bradley Peel, Damien Lillard, Tremond Green and Jason Todd should be on the team.