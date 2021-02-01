Kelly Todd doubles COVID-19 criticism amid setbacks

Kelly Todd One weekend doubled his critique of COVID-19 protocols, where the “Orange County Real Housewives” star posted controversial social media videos.

In a series of Instagram Stories videos, Todd celebrated with friends at Orange County restaurants, speaking out against restrictions on fighting the infectious virus.

At Billies on the beach in Newport, the masked crowd in his videos gave cheers on My Toys for not wearing a mask. Elsewhere, Todd celebrates with unmasked friends and her husband, Rick Levendal of Fox News, criticizing mask orders and the California government’s Gavin Newsome. “Gavin is going down,” Todd said in a video.

In another Instagram Stories video, Todd responded in real time to online reviews of his videos, reading online articles about the buzz as friends sat in the back seat of the car.

“I’m not a super spreader, because there’s nothing to spread,” Todd said in the video, adding that he and his friends “got everyone (Govit-19) vaccinated. We don’t have it. So there’s nothing to spread.”

“Sheep is a maniac,” Todd added, using a slang word to describe his critics.

In another Instagram video, Todd drew comparisons to living in Russia with COVID-19 restrictions in San Francisco.

On Sunday, Positive Beverage, a bright water beverage company that had worked with Todd for two years, parted ways with the “RHOC” star amid growing social media hype.

“The core values ​​of health, community, diversity and content should be reflected in our brand and anyone associated with it,” said Zack Musnick, Chairman of the brand’s Positive Beverage, in a statement. Company Instagram Stories. “It has become clear over the last few months that Kelly’s controversial ideas and opinions have been diverted from our primary objectives. Today is very useful. We are no longer affiliated with Kelly Todd-Levendel.”

“We welcome all people – however they are, even if they are interested – for a positive drink,” CEO Shannon Arcross said in the statement. “But there should always be a layer of respect. Unfortunately, we feel that Kelly’s position is no longer in line with our core values.

“We do not agree with his views or global views when we uphold our own values,” the statement said.

Dot Tweeted a reply On Sunday, he said, “I’m glad to help put the positive drink on the map and congratulate them well. I’m so excited about my next endeavor in the beauty industry. This is my real interest. Wait!”

USA Today has approached Bravo TV and Todd for further feedback.