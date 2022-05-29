What Is the English Actress Kelly Reilly’s Net Worth?

Jessica Kelly Siobhan Reilly, better known by her stage as Kelly Reilly, is an English actress. She is most known for portraying the part of Miss Julie in the 1995 drama ‘After Miss Julie.‘

She was even nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for her outstanding performance. Kelly has also appeared in films and television shows such as Eden Lake (2008), Sherlock Holmes (2009), and Yellowstone (2009). (2018-present).

Early Life of Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly is her full name. She was born on July 18, 1977, on the 18th day of the year. Chessington, London, England, United Kingdom is where she was born. Her father’s name is Jack Reilly, and he is a police officer, according to reports.

Kelly Reilly’s mother is unknown, and all we know about her is that she used to work as a hospital receptionist. Kelly Reilly’s ancestors were Irish, hence she is of Irish ancestry.

Kelly Reilly went to Tolworth Girls’ School in Kingston, Greater London, England, where she was a student. She studied for the GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) there.

Kelly Reilly’s Partner

Kelly Reilly married Jonah Lotan, an actress, in 2007. The pair, however, divorced in 2009. Kelly Reilly married Kyle Baugher in 2012, and they have two children. Kyle Baugher is said to be a businessman.

The Filmography of Kelly Reilly

Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly is an actress from England. After writing to the producers, she was cast in the television drama ‘Prime Suspect.’ Following her audition, she was cast in a minor role in an episode of ‘Prime Suspect 4: Inner Circle.’

Following that, in 1996, she starred in the UK television period drama series ‘Bramwell.’ Following these roles, she moved to England and appeared in four productions: Elton John’s “Glasses” in 1997, “The London Cuckolds” in 1998, “The Graduate” in 2000, and “Piano/Forte” in 2006.

Reilly’s performance in ‘After Miss Julie’ at the Donmar Warehouse established her as a London stage star, earning her a Laurence Olivier Theatre Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play in 2003.

She was the youngest person ever nominated for that honor, at the age of 26. Her first leading part was in the 2008 horror thriller ‘Eden Lake,’ and in 2009, she landed a high-profile role on British prime-time television in the drama ‘Above Suspicion.’

She went on to star in three major motion pictures, including ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ ‘Triage,’ and ‘Me and Orson Welles.’ In 2018, she was cast as Beth Dutton in Paramount Network’s epic Western-style drama series ‘Yellowstone.’

As his very intelligent, emotionally unstable financer daughter, she co-stars with top actor Kevin Costner. She’ll also return in Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone,’ resuming her role.

Kelly Reilly’s Net Worth

Kelly Reilly has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reilly, who has been in the show industry for decades, had already accumulated substantial wealth, but her involvement in ‘Yellowstone’ has greatly boosted it.

The actress who plays one of the main characters, Beth Dutton, gets paid an estimated $200,000 every episode of ‘Yellowstone.’ This indicates that over the course of three seasons, the actress has easily earned millions.

Her pay may have increased over time as the popularity of ‘Yellowstone’ has grown dramatically.

