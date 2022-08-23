Kelis Rogers Net Worth 2022: How does Her Singing Talent Make Her Successful in Life?

Kelis Rogers was born in 1979. Born in Harlem, NY, U.S. She’s the 42-year-old daughter of Kenneth and Ivey Rogers. She rarely discusses her family.

She was young when she started singing. She learned to play the saxophone at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, where she also joined the Girls Choir of Harlem.

Early Life of Kelis Rogers

Kelis Rogers-Mora was born to Kenneth and Eveliss Rogers on August 21, 1979, in Harlem, Manhattan, New York. Her mother was a fashion designer, while her father was a jazz musician and former professor at Wesleyan University. Kelis has two elder and one younger sister.

Kelis’s mother strongly encouraged her to pursue a career in music, which sparked her early passion for music. Kelis’ parents, however, eventually realized she was a harmful influence and banished her from the family home. Kelis, at the time, would have been 16 years old at most.

Educational Background of Kelis Rogers

As she grew up, she also sang in church choirs and played the piano, saxophone, and violin. Kelis was a student at Manhattan Country School at the same time, and she finished her education at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music, Art, and Performing Arts.

While she was in high school, she started the R&B group BLU, which stood for “Black Ladies United.” Kelis had a few jobs before she got into the music business. First, she worked as a bartender, and then she sold clothes at stores.

Kelis was still in high school around this time. After that, she got a chance to sign a deal with Virgin Records after a friend asked her to work with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, also known as The Neptunes. They became close, and that helped Kelis get a record deal with Virgin Records.

Net Worth of Kelis Rogers

Kelis’s net worth in 2022 is predicted to be about $4 million. Since the release of her second studio album, Wanderland, she has become one of the most popular singers in the country.

Since then, she has continued to captivate large audiences with her successful music, including the 2003 singles Milkshake, Trick Me, and Millionaire, the 2006 song Bossy, and her 2008 14-track blockbuster album The Hits.

According to several accounts, Kelis earns approximately $200,000 per year as a singer. The majority of her earnings come from album sales, royalties, live performances, tours, and collaborations. Kelis has recorded a total of seven albums, including a compilation album, and has sold more than six million copies worldwide.

Kelis also makes between $30k and $46k as a chef. Her recipes and fashion business made her a successful entrepreneur. Kelis uploads music videos to YouTube.

Is Kelis Rogers Married?

Kelis Rogers met famous rapper Nas for the first time in 2002, and the two have been together ever since. They met for the first time at the MTV Music Awards. After going out for a long time, they got married in January 2005.

The couple’s first child, a son named Knight-Jones, was born on July 22, 2009. They broke up the next year, and their divorce was finalized in May 2010. Kelis said that her relationship with the rapper was both emotionally and physically abusive.

Mike Mora is a real estate agent and a photographer. Kelis met him. They got married in 2014, and their son Shepherd was born in November 2015. Galilee was the name of their second child, who was born later.

In 2021, Mora disclosed that a doctor had given him only 18 months to live after diagnosing him with stage 4 stomach cancer and advanced gastric adenocarcinoma. Kelis’ husband, Mora, passed away on March 14, 2022, at the young age of 37.

Kelis Rogers Music Career

Kelis began her music career around the middle of 1998, soon after signing with Virgin Records. Kaleidoscope, Kelis’ first studio album, was released as part of the deal.

A year after beginning work on it, she had an album that hit #7 on the UK Albums chart and was certified Gold. The album also has her breakout tune “Caught Out There,” which sparked a meteoric rise in her popularity.

Later in 2001, Kelis teamed up with The Neptunes to record her second studio album, Wanderland, which proved even more successful, peaking at #78 in the UK. Young, Fresh n’ New,” the album’s main track, was a huge success, peaking at number eight on the UK R&B chart.

Kelis’s third studio album, Tasty, proved a commercial triumph and marked a turning point in her career. The album was released in 2003 by Star Tarak and Arista, and it was certified Platinum by BPI shortly after its release. The album debuted at position #27 on the Billboard 200.

Since then, Kelis has released several additional studio albums, including Kelis Was Here (2006), Flesh Tone (2010), and Food (2012). (2014).

Beginning with the Tasty Down Under Tour in 2004, Kelis has gone on to participate on a number of other tours, including the All Hearts Tour (with Robyn) in 2010, the Intimate Venues Tour in 2014, and the Kaleidoscope 20th Anniversary Tour in 2016. (2020).

Kelis has also toured with the likes of Moby, U2, Robyn, and Britney Spears on the All Hearts Tour and The Onyx Hotel Tour, respectively. Kelis returned to the music scene in 2021 with the single “Midnight Snacks,” following a lengthy hiatus.

When She Entered in Acting Career?

It was in the 2003 South Korean action film Volcano High that Kelis first tried her hand at voice acting. The following year, as a result of her appearance as the show’s Musical Guest, she became a household name in the United States. She voiced Tyra Banks in 2010’s Freaknik: The Musical, an animated musical film.

The following year, Kelis was featured in two episodes of the third season of the American reality cooking competition Top Chef Masters as the Quickfire Judge. She appeared as a guest judge on Fashion Police in 2012 and as the lead in the 2013 short film Brazzaville Teen-Ager.

Kelis was a guest judge on the seven episodes of Hell’s Kitchen. In 2017, she was a judge on the singing competition show Pitch Battle. While competing in the fifth episode of the British reality singing competition The ked Singer in 2020, Kelis was eliminated.

Kelis Rogers’s Awards and Nomination

Kelis Rogers began her career as a singer at a young age, and over her long and fruitful run in the music industry, she has not only won a total of 9 accolades but also been nominated for 33 awards.

Is Kelis Rogers in Fashion Line?

Kelis entered the fashion industry in 2006 with the launch of her Cake fashion accessories line. Kelis was in talks to host a Project Runway show for VH1 the next year, and she also began auditioning for many film and television roles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kelis Have a Restaurant?

Kelis isn’t just that singer of good-hearted anthems with great hair; she’s also a gourmet who can’t get enough of food.

What Did Pharrell Do to Kelis? Kelis told The Guardian in an interview in 2020 that Pharrell Williams and the Neptunes tricked her into signing a contract that didn’t give her any credit for writing or producing “Milkshake” and didn’t pay her anything for her first two albums. Does Kelis Get Paid for Milkshake? Kelis may not have been compensated for the sample, which is an issue, but that’s because of her contract with her producers, not Beyoncé’s. Kelis sang 2003’s Milkshake. You may think she should receive paid for using the music.

Summary

Kelisa is an American singer and songwriter who is known for her hit song “Milkshake.” Since then, Kelis has sold over 6 million records around the world and been nominated for two Grammy Awards, giving her a net worth of about $4 million.

Kelisa has been spending less time on her music and more time on her culinary dreams. She is writing a cookbook and will appear on the Netflix cooking show Cooked with Cannabis in the year 2021.