Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey Release Date – Coming on Netflix Soon!

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is based on the true story of Warren Jeffs, a self-proclaimed Messiah who operated a criminal cult, and provides insight into the emergence and collapse of a modern-day tyrant in the United States.

“Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey,” a documentary by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning director Rachel Dretzin, is unlike any other.

The four-part documentary series is based on the true events of the Yearning for Zion Ranch raid, which was carried out by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

It depicts the narrative of the brave men and women who managed to flee the criminal cult. This four-part documentary series includes never-before-seen historical videos as well as terrible personal accounts from some of the brave men and women who fled.

Story of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

At the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas, police and law enforcement agents discovered horrifying evidence of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse more than a decade ago.

They took around 400 youngsters into custody as a result of the inquiry. According to the docuseries, self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs ascended to power as a member of the FLDS. He had 78 wives, with 24 of them being minors.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey will look at how countless women were coerced into marriage and childbearing by a cult that believed that having more children would lead to a greater position in paradise.

Through a lifetime of training and terror, Jeff was able to maintain control over the multi-million-dollar church. The series delves into Jeffs’s’s authoritarian criminal cult and the incredible bravery of those who fought tyrannical tyranny in modern America.

Season 1 Premiere Date and Time for Keep Sweet Pray and Obey

Yes! Keep Sweet Pray And Obey Season 1 has now premiered, and a few episodes have already aired.

The fans are so enthralled by this series that, following the premiere of the previous episode, they are eager to learn when the next episode, Keep Sweet Pray And Obey Season 1, will be released.

When will the next episode be released? Season 1 of Keep Sweet, Pray And Obey will premiere on June 8, 2022.

Trailer for Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Below is a terrifying trailer for the docuseries. Although Warren Jeffs was not a fertility doctor, this case is similar to Our Father in many ways. They both desired to have as many children as possible, ostensibly for religious reasons.

Cast: Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Rachel Dretzin, an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker, is in charge of the series, with Grace McNally co-directing and producing. Dretzin, Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyerman, Miura Kite, Zachary Herrmann, and Alison Dammann serve as executive producers.

Conclusion

These four-part documentary series Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, who also directed Netflix’s 2020 series Who Killed Malcolm X, gives viewers an in-depth look into the radical sect led by Warren Jeffs, one of the most dangerous and under-the-radar cult leaders of modern times.

Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey’s trailer lifts the lid on FLDS cruelty as we hear firsthand from former members about their tyrannical control. Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey will be available on Netflix on June 8th.