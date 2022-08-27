Keep Breathing Season 2 Release Date: Will There Be More Chapter in This Series?

Keep Breathing is a series that should be watched from beginning to end with the following disclaimer: the show will intrigue you and it will hold your attention from the very first scene in the very best way; but, you will not be pleased by the time you get to the last episode.

Naturally, the art of television is to do exactly that in order to keep us hooked for a second season, but Netflix might be playing us on this one because Keep Breathing was marketed as a “limited series,” which means that its 6-episode arc featuring a plane crash, the surviving protagonist (played by Melissa Barrera), attempting to stay alive, a bunch of wild natural elements being thrown at her, and an ominous ending was a one and done thing. Netflix Kaput. That sums it up nicely.

Given that the conclusion did not provide us with any sense of closure and was, in fact, entirely unclear, it should come as no surprise that we are not prepared to accept this. Combine that with the fact that the show had a massive following (number one in Australia for a week straight is nothing to sneeze at). Is it safe to assume that this means there will be a second season after all? Keep scrolling for a complete rundown of everything we know.

Keep Breathing Ending

Streamers generally agreed that the show’s conclusion left a lot of questions unanswered; however, the co-creators of Keep Breathing, Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, have recently provided some clarity regarding the episode’s finish. In the final episode of the season, Liv takes a perilous journey down a river that is cruel.

She is finally pulled from the sea by two unknown people, which is a fortunate turn of events. During all of this, Liv is having flashbacks, and she may also be having flashforwards that are reminiscent of the show Lost, showing her a possible future.

We witness flashes of Liv and her boyfriend Danny as she gives birth to their child while the strangers are performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The final two scenes consist of a flashforward of Liv, Danny, and their new baby, followed by Liv hacking up water and taking a breath, respectively.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gall explained that the story’s “ending is literal in that she survives.” “We watch her awaken once more and take that breath,” the doctor said. The portion that isn’t clear, the part that may be interpreted in a number of different ways, is whether or not the scenes of her and Danny going to the hospital are flash forwards or whether or not they are her envisioned future when she fears she is dying. Both interpretations are appropriate.”

Gero said, “But she does survive.” “There is no doubt that she will live.”

Should We Expect a Second Season?

Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to pick up Keep Breathing for a second season. Fans of Manifest, another program centered on a plane disaster, will know that the streaming service has a history of bringing canceled projects back from the dead.The streaming giant may reconsider the show’s massive popularity and renew it for a second season, despite the fact that it was originally billed as a limited series.

And the cliffhanger at the end of episode six really sets up season two; was that the intention of the writers? To be on the safe side, we’d like to think they released this as a standalone season, but we know there was always the possibility of a second installment. Keep an eye out…

What Did ‘Keep Breathing’ Mean? Did Liv Survive?

Liv finally manages to release herself from the cave in the last seconds of the season, but she is immediately confronted with her next obstacle when she takes a fall and breaks her leg. She also realizes that she has forgotten to bring her essential supplies with her.

She is getting close to the point where she can face the fact that she will most likely pass away after enduring everything that has happened to her, including surviving a plane accident, facing the elements of a forest, and battling her own inner demons.

After that, Liv is carried away by a river, where she begins to have hallucinations that involve memories from her past as well as possible views of her future. Before she can be rescued from the water by two men, she passes out and becomes unconscious.

The next scene shows Liv waking up gasping for air, followed by what looks to be flash-forwards of her giving birth to a baby with her lover Danny. She is clearly in a horrible state, and it is nearly certain that she has passed away. However, the scene before that shows Liv waking up.

That final moment, taking into account the number of hallucinations that Liv has had during the course of the season, may have been understood to be exactly that: a vision that is not real. But fortunately, the creators of the show have stated unequivocally that Liv did in fact survive, even though there is still some room for interpretation on the part of the audience.

“The conclusion is straightforward in the sense that she makes it through.

We observe her begin to regain consciousness and take a breath. The portion that isn’t clear, the part that may be interpreted in a number of different ways, is whether or not the scenes of her and Danny going to the hospital are flash-forwards or whether or not they are her envisioned future when she fears she is dying. Both explanations could be correct.”

Since we have such a love-hate connection with stories that finish in ambiguity, it’s hardly surprising that the conclusion of “Keep Breathing” left us feeling conflicted. Having said that, the show’s success might ensure that it is renewed for a second season, or at the least, a spin-off.

Keep Breathing Season 2 Release Date

If the programme were to get picked up by Netflix for a second season, we would be looking at a time period of somewhere between 12 and 18 months for filming and post-production. This is just a hypothetical scenario.

Therefore, the premiere of season two, assuming that everything goes forward as planned, would most likely take place in late 2023 or early 2024. Keep everything crossed…

Conclusion

