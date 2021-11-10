Will Keanu Reeves Returning To Play Constantine 2 Movie?

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the actor is in talks to play John Constantine, a character he played in the 2005 film adaptation of DC Comics’ Hellblazer.

Fans are excited about this news because they feel like it will help make the movie more faithful to its source material. It’s also been rumored that Reeves may be playing an older version of himself for flashbacks scenes. Stay Here for more information.

In a New Report, It’s Claimed That Keanu Reeves Will Reprise His Role as Constantine in the Justice League Dark Movie

Constantine (2005) is the name of Keanu Reeves’s first film. It appears that WGTC has announced that the Matrix and John Wick actor will return to portray the villain role in the upcoming Justice League Dark film.

We’ve known for some time that the Matrix John Wick actor Keanu Reeves has expressed interest in reprising his role as Constantine. It appears that both Michael Arrington of TechCrunch and Peter Kafka of All Things D will be unable to attend the upcoming conference. If We Got This Covered’s most recent scoop is correct, this may turn out to be the case.

The announcement of a Justice League Dark film, which came after the creation of the DC Extended Universe, is intriguing. In November 2012, reports emerged that Guillermo del Toro (known for his work on Pacific Rim, Pan’s Labyrinth, and The Shape of Water) was working on a film called Heaven Sent based on Justice League Dark.

In January 2013, del Toro stated that he was actually working on a Justice League Dark film and was seeking a screenwriter at the time. He later revealed that, in the film, Constantine, Swamp Thing, Zatanna, and The Deadman would appear. With a title like Guillermo Del Toro attached to it, virtually everyone would be genuinely happy about the film.

After completing production on the gothic horror Crimson Peak, fans were ecstatic about his next big project. However, the film never succeeded and was kept in development limbo for nearly four years until Del Toro eventually quit.

What happened? Before all of this occurred, Del Toro was optimistic that his film would be released. He wished for the film to be linked not just to other superhero epics starting with Man of Steel, but also the Constantine TV series, even requesting that Matt Ryan play the title role. In July 2014, Del Toro said that JLD would be a distinct film from the Man of Steel’s world. According to Guillermo del Toro, when Warner Bros. and DC realize that the characters exist in a quantifiable way, the time for bringing back both Man of Steel and Justice League Dark will come.

All Del Toro needed now was a green light from Warner Brothers so that filming might begin. Unfortunately, it soon became very quiet after that, and then we discovered that Del Toro was no longer involved in the Justice League Dark project. After Del Toro departed, Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) took over for a year before quitting to focus on Chaos Walking.

However, now that the movie is back in development for a second time, We Got This Covered, the world’s biggest entertainment news breakers who are never wrong these days have their sources to back it up.

These are the same sources that reported on a Green Lantern series being dropped by HBO Max and a Swamp Thing feature film in development (both of which have since been confirmed by Bloody Disgusting).

That’s not all. Warner Brothers, it seems, wants Keanu Reeves to reprise his role as Constantine. If these sources are anything to go by, it’s quite possible. Since, however, nothing has been confirmed positively, we should take the rumor with a grain of salt and wait for something concrete to arrive.