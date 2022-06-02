Kathie Lee Gifford Net Worth: How Much Is Her Salary?

Kathie Lee Gifford has a net worth of $60 million as a television host, singer, songwriter, and actor. From 1988 until 2000, she co-hosted the morning chat show “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,” which she co-hosted with Regis Philbin.

She has since hosted various additional shows, including “Dateline NBC” and “The Doctors,” a syndicated daytime chat show.

Her singing career has been a success as well, with six platinum albums under her belt. Gifford has won various prizes over her career, including five Daytime Emmy Awards.

Early Years

Kathie Lee Gifford was born on August 16, 1953, in Paris, France. She is a Leo and is 68 years old.

She is best known for co-hosting the chat show Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee for 15 years.

She competed in America’s Junior Miss Pageant as a representative of Maryland. Oral Roberts University was where she studied acting and music.

Oral Roberts University was Kathryn Lee Epstein's alma mater.

Professional Career of Kathie Lee Gifford

Gifford began her career in regional theater when she was sixteen years old, before joining the Broadway cast of “Godspell” in 1971. She subsequently relocated to Los Angeles, where she worked as a studio vocalist and actress in commercials.

Early gigs include playing hooker Marie McIntyre on the TV show “McCloud” and appearing in Max Factor ads. When she joined the cast of “All My Children” in 1980, she was at the pinnacle of her career, gaining national recognition.

Kelly Nelson was on the show until 1982 when she quit pursuing a music career. Gifford signed with MCA Records and released her debut album “Out of a Dream” in 1984 after coming to Nashville.

Gifford made her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” a year later, as Roxie Hart. The following year, she played Dolly Gallagher Levi alongside Jerry Herman in the Broadway production of “Hello, Dolly!”

Saving Aimee, a theatrical musical about evangelist Aimee McPherson, premiered at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, in 2007. Carolee Carmello starred in the starring role in the premiere.

Carmello reprised her role as Aimee Semple McPherson in the production, now named Scandalous: The Life and Trials of Aimee Semple McPherson, which performed on Broadway from November 15, 2012, to December 9, 2012.

Carmello was nominated for her third Tony Award for the performance on April 30, 2013.

Husband of Kathie Lee Gifford

In 1976, Kathryn Lee Gifford married Paul Johnson, a composer, arranger, producer, and publisher. The duo rose to prominence in Christian music and was featured on the covers of Christian magazines.

However, the marriage was troubled from the start, and Johnson left in 1981. In 1982, the couple divorced.

On October 18, 1986, Kathie Lee married her second husband, Frank Gifford. Her ex-husband was a professional American football player who also worked as a sports pundit on television.

After marriages to Maxine Avis Ewart and Astrid Lindley, this was his third marriage. He had three children with Ewart. Kathie Lee was 23 years Frank’s junior.

Cody Newton Gifford (born March 22, 1990) and Cassidy Erin Gifford were their children (born August 2, 1993). They both had the same birthday, August 16th.

Frank, her husband, died of natural causes on August 9, 2015, at the age of 84, at their Greenwich, Connecticut, home. In 2017, Kathie Lee released “He Saw Jesus,” a song devoted to her husband that she co-wrote with songwriter Brett James.

The song’s revenues went to Samaritan’s Purse, an international evangelical Christian humanitarian help organization.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s Net Worth

The net worth of Kathie Lee Gifford is reported to be over $60 million. Her job as a television host, singer, composer, actress, and the book provides her with the majority of her income.

Gifford’s excellent profession has afforded her opulent lifestyles and exotic automobile excursions. She is one of America’s wealthiest and most powerful television personalities.

Gifford is now collaborating with John McDaniel on a musical adaption of It’s a Wonderful Life, with McDaniel composing the music and Gifford writing the lyrics.

Facts about Kathie Lee Gifford

Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that normally coats the lining of the uterus develops outside the organ. Gifford was diagnosed with it.

Gifford and Regis Philbin began co-hosting “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” in 1988. They won five Daytime Emmy Awards for their work on the show, which aired until 2000.

In 2007, she released “One Heart at a Time,” her sixth studio album, which was produced by Michael Omartian and featured guest performers such as Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Billy Dean, Mel Tillis, LeAnn Rimes, Kathy Mattea, and Whitney Duncan.

Conclusion

Kathie Lee Gifford is an American television host, singer, songwriter, sometimes actress, and novelist who was born in France.

She is well recognized for her 11-year stint on NBC’s Today show’s fourth hour with Hoda Kotb (2008–2019). She’s been nominated for 11 Daytime Emmys and won her first one in 2010 as part of the Today crew.