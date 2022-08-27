Karol G Net Worth 2022: Where Does She Currently Live?

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, also known as Karol G, joined the world on February 14, 1991, as the youngest of three siblings. After entering the Colombian version of “The X Factor” at age 14, she quickly became a national sensation. Later, she signed with Diamond Music and Flamingo Records and began performing under the name Karol G.

Karol G is a singer and composer from Colombia who specializes in reggaeton and Latin trap but has also experimented with other styles including reggae and sertaneja. She has also earned acclaim as a leading lady in the reggaeton industry.

She won the 2018 Latin Grammy for Best New Artist after being nominated for many Billboard Latin Music Awards and Premios Lo Nuestro awards.

Karol G Early Life

Carolina Giraldo Navarro gave birth to Karol G on February 14, 1991, in the city of Medellin, Colombia. Her full name is Karol G. At the age of five, while she was still a child and still living in Medelln with her singing, she realized that music was her true interest.

She is quite secretive about her personal life and has not revealed any information about her singing or her parents. She is pretty reserved. She graduated from the Calasanz School, also known as Colegio Calasanz Medelln, and went on to study music at the University of Antioquia in Medellin after completing her high school education at the Calasanz School.

At the age of 14, Karol G competed in the musical talent show known as The X Factor, which was shown on Colombian television. Because of her exceptional performance on the show, several record labels expressed interest in working with her, and she ultimately got a contract with Flamingo Records.

Karol G Music Career

Karol began singing at a young age, but in 2014 she decided to make music her full-time job and relocated to New York City to accept a contract with the successful label Universal Music Latino.

From there, she struck out on her own, attending concerts and parties at universities across the country. Ricos Besos, the song she released, was a smash on Columbia.

Karol secured a record deal with Universal Music Latino Entertainment in 2016, resulting in the publication of multiple singles that year, including Casi Nada, and Hello ft. Ozuna, Mueco de Lego, etc. She began her role as a judge on the reality talent shows Pequeos Gigantes USA at the beginning of 2017.

Karol G Breakthrough

Karol G partnered with Puerto Rican trap singer Bad Bunny and recorded her breakout smash single Ahora Me Llama, which was the lead single off her debut album and it became a big success, reaching #10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. There have been more than 930 plays of the song’s music video on YouTube.

With the help of Universal Music Latin, Karol released her first studio album, Unstoppable, in October of 2017. The album featured vocalists like Bad Bunny and Ozuna, and it was a great hit by reaching number 2 on the US Latin chart and number 192 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The collaboration between her with J Balvin and Nicky Jam on Mi Cama, released in May 2018, was another huge success, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot Latin list.

Towards the year’s conclusion, 2018’s Secreto by Karol G, which included her partner Anuel AA, was a smashing success. The song was hit in Latin America and got number one in Spain.

The singer earned a Latin Grammy Award in 2018 in the category of Best New Artist. She also garnered nominations for Billboard Latin Music Awards and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female.

China, her debut hit, has broken the YouTube 1 billion view barrier. For this song, she teamed up with singers including Anuel AA, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna.

In 2019, she dropped her second studio album Ocean. She’s up for four Latin Grammys this year. Their next single, Mamiii, featuring Becky G., came out in February 2022.

Karol G Personal Life

There are rumors circulating that Karol G is romantically involved with J Balvin, who is also a singer from Colombia. In the past, the two of them have uploaded images of themselves together on various social media platforms, in addition to the fact that they have been seen together on multiple occasions.

Karol G started a romantic relationship with the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA in February 2019. In April 2019, they publicly acknowledged their relationship and announced their engagement.

Nevertheless, on the 20th of April 2021, Anuel AA made the announcement that the couple had parted ways by ending their relationship.

Karol G Car Collection

Karol G spent almost $450,000 to acquire and personalize a Ferrari 812 GHS after purchasing it. The second vehicle she keeps in her garages is a beautiful coupe that is estimated to cost over $350,000 and is a black and yellow customized Rolls Royce Wraith.

Additionally, she is the owner of an orange and pink Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe that she personalized herself. It is expected that the price of the car will be 150,000 dollars. The Mercedes AMG G63, which has a price tag of $200,000, is the most expensive vehicle in her collection.

Ferrari 812 GHS $450 thousand

Rolls Royce Wraith $350 thousand

Mercedes AMG GLE 43 Coupe $150 thousand

Mercedes AMG G63 $200 thousand

Karol G Real Estate

Karol G has been active in the music industry for a number of years and is currently one of the wealthiest singer-songwriters in the world. She has been able to purchase expensive real estate for herself and now has a number of high-end homes located in a variety of cities.

The extravagant estate that Karol now calls home may be found in the middle of Miami, Florida. Approximately two million dollars was reportedly spent on the extravagant home.

The property boasts a sizable lawn, an enormous swimming pool, exercise bikes, and a multitude of other facilities and amenities. This is the mansion where the singer Karol G and her ex-boyfriend Anuel AA stayed during their period of quarantine.

In addition to this, she is the proud owner of opulent real estate in both New York and her native Medellin, which is located in Colombia.

Karol G Net Worth

Karol G’s wealth is estimated at $8 million. Following her time on “The X Factor,” she and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny released the top-charting single “Ahora Me Llama” in 2017. Karol G has since released several international smashes, including “China,” “Tusa,” and “Mamiii.”

Almost soon after getting a record deal, Karol G released hits like “En La Playa,” “Por Ti,” “Dime Que Si,” and “Mil Maneras.” As a student at the University of Antioquia, she provided vocal support for a number of artists, including the reggaeton star Reykon.

The next step for Karol G was a trip to Miami, Florida, where she met with Universal Records. Unfortunately, the label ultimately opted against signing her due to their belief that a female performer in the reggaeton genre would be unsuccessful.

After this, Karol G decided to advertise herself by embarking on a tour of festivals, universities, and nightclubs across Colombia. As a result of the publicity she garnered, in 2013 she recorded a song with rapper Nicky Jam.

In 2014, Karol G moved to New York City to pursue a degree in music business management at the University of the Arts. In the same year, her song “Ricos Besos” became a smash in Colombia. After signing with Universal Music Latin Entertainment, she released “Hello,” “Casi Nada,” and “Mueco de Lego” in 2016.

Rappers Karol G and Anuel AA, both from Puerto Rico, first worked together on the music video for “Culpables” in the summer of 2018.

They went public with their romance at the start of the following year. This was then confirmed when Karol G showed up to the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards in April wearing a diamond engagement ring. However, in April of 2021, Anuel AA announced that he and Karol G were officially splitting up.

Karol G Other Ventures

Despite this, she also had a career as a model, working for a number of different firms and appearing in a number of different modeling campaigns. To give just one example, the artist has worked as an endorser for companies such as Ciroc, EL RUSSO, and THE24K.

Her YouTube channel, which has already surpassed the one billion view milestone, is a significant contributor to the cash she brings in. She enjoys splashing out millions of dollars on her luxuries, such as reserving a comfortable room in a location with a view of the ocean. In addition to that, she has a particular fondness for luxury clothing and jewelry.

The sum of around one million dollars is Karol G.’s annual compensation.