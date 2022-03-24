Kakegurui Season 3: Is There Planning to Be a  Season 3 of Kakegurui?

In the anime series “Kakegurui,” students at Hyakkou Private Academy, an exclusive school that pushes them to develop their gambling abilities instead of ranking them on the basis of their academic competence or even athletic performance, follow the fortunes of the students in the series.

Yumeko Jabami, a transfer student and obsessive gambler, enters the fray and brings the worst players to their knees in shame. The anime was initially shown in 2017 (and then made its way to Netflix in 2018), and it now has two seasons with a total of 12 episodes available.

Given that it’s been several years after the release of the second season, which was titled “Kakegurui xx,” it’s about time for the third season to premiere. Right?

After accounting for production delays caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, fans have been waiting for a new season of “Kakegurui” for quite some time. However, this has not occurred as of yet. Listed below is all we know so far regarding the possibility of a new season of episodes for this beloved shonen anime.

Kakegurui Season 3 Release Date

On March 31, 2019, the final episode of Kakegurui season 2 aired, and there has been no official announcement on whether or not season 3 will be released.

We are currently in the year 2022, and the first two seasons of the show were published two years apart from one another in 2011. The third season should have been released in 2021 according to that computation, however, it was not.

There is a Netflix anime series called Kakegurui that is created by MAPPA, however, none of these organizations has given an official statement on the matter.

We’ll look into any and all of the conceivable causes for the occurrence or cancellation of a follow-up film.

Kakegurui, on the other hand, hasn’t been completely scrapped yet either.

Consequently, for the time being, we’ll take a look at each of the important components in turn. Let’s get this party started!

Neither the director nor the producer has replied to the request for comment. This means that we’ll have to make educated guesses about how to solve the problem.

Whether or not Kakegurui will return for the third season will be revealed in the following episode. In fact, it is exactly what we want to achieve here.

Kakegurui Season 3 Cast

Yumeko Jabami

Kirari Momobami

Ririka Momobami

Runa Yomozuki

Kakegurui Season 3 Plot

Season 2 of Kakegurui ended on a filler episode due to the fact that Rei Batsubami was developed just for the anime. Because the major narrative of the election was still incomplete, fans were left feeling nervous even after the great climax.

There’s a possibility that Season 3 of Kakegurui may continue where Season 2 ended with the election narrative, or that it would jump immediately into the fight with the Momobami sisters.

Kakegurui Season 3 Recap

In spite of the fact that anime is most recognized for its blockbuster shonen and shoujo series like “Naruto” and “Sailor Moon,” there are many less well-known programs that have distinct themes, from the bizarre to downright screwed up. “Kakegurui,” an intensely gambling-centered anime series presently airing on Netflix, is one of the more odd ones.

Following the lives of pupils at a high-profile school where gambling, rather than grades or athletics, is the key to success, “Kakegurui” depicts how the losers are forced to serve the winners because of their financial difficulties.

A third season has yet to be released, despite the fact that the first two seasons launched in 2017 and 2019. “Kakegurui” fans are hoping that Netflix’s decision to embark on more original anime projects will lead to future seasons of the show.

For the time being, let’s take a look at the finale of Season 2 of “Kakegurui” and speculate about what lies ahead for the pupils.

The Election

Season 2 focuses on the election of a new student body president when the formidable Kirari Momobami (voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro) steps down. Why is the election so crucial? Due to the fact that Kirari helped develop the existing social order and “pet” system, a change in leadership might drastically alter the lives of the pupils.

The election rules are explained in “Kakegurui xx.” During the 30-day election period, participants can win chips, but they are worth votes rather than money. One earns more chips (votes) by winning more bets, and the winner is whoever has the most chips at the conclusion of the 30 days.

In order to win the presidency, the students must participate in ridiculous gambling activities, which Kirari likes watching. Some of the notable contenders include Yumeko Jabami (Saori Hayami), Ryota Suzui (Tatsuya Tokutake), Mary Saotome (Minami Tanaka), and Itsuki Sumeragi (Yuki Wakai), however, all pupils have a chance to fight.

Kakegurui Season 3 Trailer