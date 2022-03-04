Jurassic World 3: Details You Need To Know Right Now!

We’re just a few months away from the release of Jurassic World 3: Dominion, and now we have a teaser showing off some of the mayhem we can expect. Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum have returned to the franchise to assist Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in dealing with the dinosaurs in the trailer. The trailer and prologue were both posted lately online, so there is a significant amount of video available to see before the movie’s debut.

Everything else you need to know about Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom is right here, from the cast to the new dinosaurs we can expect to see, to the narrative details and the latest footage. So, if you want to know more about Jurassic World 3: Dominion, which is scheduled to tie up the tale of Jurassic Park, then check out our comprehensive guide.

Jurassic World 3: Dominion’s release date has been pushed back due to the worldwide delay caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Originally scheduled for June 11, 2021, the release date has been pushed back to June 10, 2022.

Cast: Jurassic World 3

“It’s got everyone,” Chris Pratt stated on The Ellen Show. “It’ll be similar to how Endgame pulled everything together in Marvel.” He wasn’t joking. The Jurassic World 3: Dominion cast also includes returning actors from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dinosaur adventure Jurassic Park.

It seemed inevitable that Pratt (as animal behaviorist/Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (as dinosaur activist Claire Dearing) would return. They’ll be joined on set by Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, the little girl they rescued in the last act of Fallen Kingdom.

That we’ll be seeing more of Dr. Henry Wu, the original Jurassic Park scientist, is no surprise — he even appears in the Netflix cartoon series Camp Cretaceous, which references his dubious methods of breeding dinosaurs. An Entertainment Weekly interview with B.D. Wong from February 2020 announced his role in Jurassic World 3: Dominion.

Daniella Pineda reprises her role as paleo-veterinarian Zia Rodriguez, while Justice Smith reprises his role as computer specialist Franklin Webb.

Also, two characters from Jurassic World who sat out the sequel are likely to return. Barry Sembene, Grady’s raptor-training companion, will be returned by Omar Sy and Jake Johnson, respectively.

Johnson’s presence may now be in doubt due to schedule concerns. When the pandemic hit, everything got pushed back and the timeline got changed, Johnson remarked in mid-August 2020. “We’re working out the schedule and if it works.”

Plot: Jurassic World 3

At CinemaCon, footage of the movie was shown, giving us more of a sense of what to expect. Chris Pratt’s Owen was purportedly hunted by velociraptors and rode a dinosaur in the footage, which reportedly included Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. According to rumor, the original trio was also shown conversing with Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire, while Ellie Dern was shown trying to escape from a dinosaur container.

The film’s director, Colin Trevorrow, also dropped a hint during the convention regarding the movie’s themes. Asked, “Would you be safe if dinosaurs lived in our midst?” he responded. That’s not the case. So it looks like this will be another high-octane edition in the series.

