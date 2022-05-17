Junko Furuta Murder Case: What Happened to Her?

Junko Furuta was Shinji Minato’s lover as far as his parents were concerned. The lovely young lady spent so much time with their son that it appeared as if she was living with them.

Even when they started to realize that her constant presence wasn’t always voluntary, they pretended that everything was good. They were concerned about their son’s violent inclinations and his friend’s ties to the Yakuza, Japan’s most powerful organized crime syndicate.

Junko Furuta Was Kidnapped

Hiroshi Miyano, a violent and aggressive person, was going around a nearby neighborhood park with his 16-year-old friend Shinji Minato, just days after being rejected by Junko, where they used to sexually assault women.

The two had been known to be skilled at recognizing easy prey since they were young rapists.

Shinji Minato knocked Furuta off her bicycle, which led to her kidnapping. The young woman bolted for the door. Hiroshi Miyano met her shortly after and offered her assistance as well as a ride home. What she didn’t realize was that the two members were acting in lockstep.

Miyano then took her to a warehouse and raped her. The culprit quickly summoned his friends to witness what he had done to the girl. His friends arrived at their location to engage in gang rape, which was already usual among them.

Incarcerated

Nothing compares to the amount of bestiality to which Junko Furuta was tortured during her 44 days in Minato’s filthy room when the girl was forced to appear to be his lover in front of her parents.

She was even suspended nude from the ceiling by her wrists and used as a punching bag by the lads during the repeated sessions of sodomy and sexual assault till she bled.

Junko went several days without food, and when her supper arrived, she was forced to eat insects and drink her own pee. During the winter, the girl was left outside the balcony, naked and chained up.

They poured hot wax on her eyelids, stabbed her in the breasts with needles, and took out her nipples with pliers. Because of the internal injury, she lost control of her urine and intestines when the crooks began hurling iron weights at her chest.

Junko’s parents reported her missing to the authorities on November 27, but Hiroshi persuaded her to call her parents and tell them she had run away to friends’ residences and would not return, so they should stop looking for her.

Meanwhile, Shinji Minato’s parents were aware of the horrors taking place in their home, but they were afraid of their son being involved with the gang, so they ignored the girl’s cries for help whenever they heard them.

Japanese Criminal Organization

Extortion, drug trafficking, money laundering, and a variety of other illicit actions associated with organized crime are all part of the Yakuza’s repertoire. The organization is Japanese in origin, but it has spread over the world, with operations in certain European nations, but primarily in the United States.

Although there is no clear evidence, it is thought that the criminals in Junko’s case were Yakuza members.

Police blunders

One of the young men who raped Furuta told his brother about it so he could brag about it, and the brother alerted his parents, who immediately contacted the cops.

There was no investigation when authorities arrived at the address, and they simply spoke to Minato through the intercom, who stated that he was not with Junko. As a result, the cops simply went away.

When the case was exposed, the policemen involved were fired for flagrantly breaking the code of conduct.

Junko Furuta’s Last Days

Junko Furuta died on January 4, 1989, after being put on the trash cummy in his bedroom.

Only 24 hours later, the four kidnappers realized what they had done, so they put her in a barrel, covered it in concrete, and dumped it in the Koto area.

Conclusion

She was raped around 400 times, with Hiroshi bringing more than 20 different guys into her room each day to viciously rape and assault her. She began to have more and more severe convulsions as a result of the several hits to her head.

The case captivated the media, and in a short time, the entire terrible story of Junko’s life being inhumanely disrupted made headlines in Japan and subsequently around the world, largely due to the sentences handed down by the four young men, whose identities were protected by the courts.