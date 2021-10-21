Julio Jones Injury: Julio Out Again?

Julio Jones had to leave his last 2 matches due to Hamstring Injury.



When Jones returned to the field on Monday, he was expected to play well but Jones suffered the same injury again during the Titan Bliss game on Monday night.



Jones caught 3 passes for about 59 yards before leaving the field due to the same injury. It is expected that this time due to injury, he will not be away from the field for as long as last time.

If Jones recovers quickly and is back on the field, titans will give a tough competition to the other teams.

Titans head coach mike said “We’re just going to take it day by day,”

This season has been very bad for Julio Jones so far but we got to see him perform very well at the beginning of this season. In First 4 matches of this season Julio caught 15 passes for 263 yards.

Jones’ best performance was seen in the second week of this season When he caught 6 passes for 128 yards. Jones still has to play And have to score but it all depends on his injury.