Julio Jones Injury, Taylor Lewan Also Part of Brutal Injury

Mike Vrabel’s team had to pay a huge price for the win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The Tennessee Titans recorded a 34-31 home win over the Buffalo Bills. This victory was certainly very crucial to the Tennessee Titans, as it restored the respect that they had lost at the hands of the New York Jets in Week 4 on the road. However, the bigger block is that Tennessee is now dealing with injuries to two of their most crucial pieces in wide receiver Julio Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan.





Julio Jones, who missed Weeks 4 and 5 because of a hamstring issue, was not able to finish the Bills game. He had to exit just before the fourth quarter. The reason was the same lower-body problem.



Meanwhile, Lewan has been carted off the field because of a head injury, possibly a concussion. Taylor Lewan’s injury looked scary. The injury seems to make him miss multiple games. Having said that, no official timetable of return has been released. Fortunately for the veteran offensive lineman, he “has movement in all his extremities” according to Jim Wyatt.



A scenario where both Julio Jones and Taylor Lewan will not be available to play in Week 7, will be a big blow to the Titans. They might need all hands on deck to keep up with the high-flying offense of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home.