Julie Andrews Report on the Death of Christopher Plummer

“I lost a dear friend.”

The world lost a legend yesterday when the news of Christopher Plummer broke Died At the age of 91.

The Oscar-winning actor had a decade-long career and starred in everything Knives out To National treasure. But most notable is his character, Captain Van Troop The sound of music.

Many stars Paid tribute To the icon including his The sound of music Co-star, Julie Andrews.

“The world has lost a complete actor today. I have lost a lovable friend,” he said in a statement.

“I treasure the memories of our work and all the humor and fun we’ve shared over the years.”

“My heart goes out to his beautiful wife Elaine and his daughter Amanda,” he concluded.

A few years ago, fellow actors celebrated the film’s 50th anniversary. Christopher though Jokingly They “should have ended together,” Julie explained, adding that they were “never an object”.

“But now, ‘we’re best friends, we’ve become best friends, it’s so wonderful,” he added.

