Julie Andrews Report on the Death of Christopher Plummer

“I lost a dear friend.”
The Oscar-winning actor had a decade-long career and starred in everything Knives out To National treasure. But most notable is his character, Captain Van Troop The sound of music.
“The world has lost a complete actor today. I have lost a lovable friend,” he said in a statement.
“I treasure the memories of our work and all the humor and fun we’ve shared over the years.”
A few years ago, fellow actors celebrated the film’s 50th anniversary. Christopher though Jokingly They “should have ended together,” Julie explained, adding that they were “never an object”.
“But now, ‘we’re best friends, we’ve become best friends, it’s so wonderful,” he added.
