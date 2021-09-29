Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 : Release Date and Everything You Want To Know!!

The ‘Japanese Manga series’ have been part of everyone’s childhood and once anime started being made based on them, the fans just kept on increasing and there was no looking back. Smashing various charts worldwide and one of them is Jujutsu Kaisen.

It lot of such anime have been was a sequel to Akutami’s Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, which telecasted from April to July 2017. It was also collected in a tonkobon volume, in 2018.

Jujutsu Kaisen is an anime television series based on the manga series of the same name by Gege Akutami. The series adaptation was announced in the 52nd issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump published on November 25, 2019.

The series was produced by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park. Hiroshi Seko was in charge of the scripts, Tadashi Hiramatsu designed the characters, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui and Arisa Okehazama composed the music.

While the anime had an advanced streaming debut on September 19, 2020,[2] it officially aired on MBS and TBS’s Super Animeism block from October 3, 2020, to March 27, 2021. The series ran for 24 episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date

So far, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has not been officially announced, so there is no release date for the second season of this anime, but the question is, will there be a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and a release date for it?

Jujutsu Kaisen is a shōnen-action series with supernatural elements loved by people worldwide, which follows Yuuji Itadori, a first-year student that becomes a host for Sukuna, one of the most dangerous demons in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The anime television series Jujutsu Kaisen has only had one season so far along with a movie called Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie that will be released in December all directed by Sunghoo Park and animated by Studio MAPPA. There is no confirmation if the studio or director would be returning for a sequel.

A boy swallows a cursed talisman – the finger of a demon – and becomes cursed himself. He enters a shaman’s school to be able to locate the demon’s other body parts and thus exorcise himself

The first opening theme, “Kaikai Kitan”, is performed by Eve, while the first ending theme, “Lost in Paradise feat. AKLO”, is performed by ALI. From episode 3 onwards the series includes post-credits anime shorts titled “Juju Sanpo” which focus on the daily lives of the main characters. The second opening theme is “Vivid Vice”, performed by Who-ya Extended, while the second ending theme is “Give it Back”, performed by Cö Shu Nie

The anime is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside of Asia. Crunchyroll has released dubs for the series in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German, in addition to a Russian voice-over stream that premiered on November 20, 2020.In Southeast Asia, Medialink licensed the series and streamed it on iQIYI. The first Japanese DVD and Blu-ray volumes were released on January 20, 2021.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is pretty much guaranteed to get announced in the next one to two years. The reason why is because this series made a ludicrous amount of money with just the first season. So I wouldn’t worry about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 because it will happen.

Will There Be Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

The show makers have already declared the sequel openly before the seasonal finale of the first season. On March 27, 2021, the makers have not revealed anything about the second installment of the series. But they have announced a manga movie based on the same theme, titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Where Can I Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Currently, you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen on two streaming services Crunchyroll and HBO Max. All 24 episodes are available on both services.

How Many Episodes Are There in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

If you haven’t watched the masterpiece yet but are going crazy to watch it, then don’t worry. All the episodes are available on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll. The 24 episodes are 24 minutes long each and are just waiting to be binge-watched so head on fast.

Does Netflix Have Jujutsu Kaisen?

While Jujutsu Kaisen is available to stream on Netflix, the only region with the anime in its library is Japan. The first season has been airing on a weekly basis in Japan.