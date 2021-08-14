Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Best Manga Series Release Date , Cast and Plot

Manga series are always loved by people whole over the world. Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese series created by prominent person Gege Akutami. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best work of Gege Akutami. Season first was released on 3 October 2020 and instantly captured the attention of many people. Everyone loved the dark action series and it became the best-selling manga series.

The series is all about a school Going boy Yuji. who swallowed a finger of a demon just for saving his friend’s life. The name of the demon was Sakuna. His friend was protected but after swallowing that finger he became the host of that demon. But soon he discovered that he can control the demon inside him with magic. Therefore he joined a college named Metropolitan Magic Technical College.



The series helped in increasing the manga sales manifold. All the fans out there were desperate to know when season 2 will be out. So we are here with all the authentic information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 air?

There was a lot of buzz regarding the prequel of Jujutsu Kaisen. Seeing all these creators officially announced on March 27, 2021, that they are all coming up with a bashing prequel. The title for the same will be “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”. To your surprise, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be a movie, not a series. And it will air on 24 December 2021. This is the release date in Japan. It will release outside Japan after few months. There is no official information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. For now, we can say that season two can be expected only after Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be out.

For the time being, you can enjoy 64 long episodes of season 1if you hadn’t watched them.

Cast

As there is no official News Regarding Season 2 still we can expect all the leading roles will be back with the same enthusiasm. The leading roles include the character around whom the whole story revolves Yuji voiced by Junya Suwabe. In the coming season, he will be grouping with Megumi who is voiced by Yuma Uma Uchida.

Asami Seto will voice the leading role of Nobara who will be seen as a leader, powerful beautiful woman. The prominent Sorcerers Satoru voiced by Yuichi Nakamura will continue his Sorcery skills teaching at Jujutsu High.

With the new season comes new characters no official list of season two is out but we can expect more new faces.

Sources for watching Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

If you have missed the first season of this masterpiece then take my words to go and binge-watch it. The series is worth your time. You can easily find the series on Netflix and also on Crunchyroll.

This is all that we have gathered till now and we will keep updating you with the latest information. So stay tuned for more information.