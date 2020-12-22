Juju Smith-Schuster dances to the Bengal logo, despite setbacks, then pierces Van Bell during the game

© Tim Heidman-America Today Game



Juju Smith-Schuster Much criticized after the dance Bills‘Front logo Steelers‘Week 14 loss in buffalo. Bills Cornerback Jordan Boer Pittsburgh’s receiver said he saw the dance on his team’s logo and got it for his teammates Added motivation to beat the Steelers.

Smith-Schuster danced despite a national setback following last Sunday’s action BengalsLogo before Monday’s game in Cincinnati. The Steelers, who lost two after an 11-0 start, beat the Bengals to win their first AFC North title since 2017.

Defense of Bengal Van Bell, The exception is the taker Smith-Schuster’s pre-game routine stumbled after hitting Smith-Schuster at a crossroads at the end of the first quarter.

Smith-Schuster’s actions ahead of Monday night’s game should come as no surprise. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did not buy into the details that Smith-Schuster’s pre-game activities last Sunday contributed to the Steelers’ 26-15 loss.

“Sean McDermott, who knew the team that coached the team, I believe they were all motivated in the right way,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin pointed to the Steelers’ dangerous drops as one of the key contributors to Pittsburgh’s first two losses this season. Tomlin hopes that Pittsburgh’s quick game on Monday night will stabilize itself after the Steelers have rushed just 68, 21 and 47 yards in the last three games.

“Our focus hasn’t changed there,” Tomlin said of his team’s desire to improve the running game. “We will focus there for several weeks and continue to work. We have never seen the fruit of that work, and we can see some of it in a few short weeks.”

Be without Steelers James Connor, Who deals with quad injury. Replacing him is a second-year retreat Penny Snell, Pittsburgh’s 2019 Week 12 winner, who ran 98 yards in 21 carriages, won the Bengal.