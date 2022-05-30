Josh Duggar Net Worth: How Much Does the TLC Star Earn?

Joshua James Duggar is a political activist, TV personality, and businessman from the United States. James is best known for his role in the reality show 19 Kids and Counting, which follows the Duggar family’s life.

Josh grew up in a conservative family and completed his education at home, passing the state of Arkansas test for a general equivalency diploma at the age of 16. Josh did not go to college after completing his high school studies.

Perhaps you’re familiar with Josh Duggar. But do you know how old he is, how tall he is, and how much money he will have in 2022?

If you are unfamiliar with Josh Duggar’s short biography-wiki, career, professional life, personal life, current net worth, age, height, weight, and other statistics, we have prepared this post for you. So, if you’re ready, let’s get this party started.

Early Years

Josh Duggar was born on March 3, 1988, to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who comes from an extremely devout Christian household. James is the oldest of 18 siblings, and his family believes that using birth control methods is against God’s will.

Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, was a two-term member of the Arkansas House of Representatives, and his family is well-known for a variety of reasons.

The children in the Duggar household are unaware of the day and are forbidden from touching or kissing their classmates.

Career

Josh Duggar has clearly made his mark on television and in American politics, as seen by his career. Duggar began appearing on shows about his family on Discovery Health when he was 17 years old.

Josh then starred in TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, a television reality show. Josh Duggar’s wedding ceremony was covered in the 2009 television show A Very Duggar Wedding.

Several episodes showcasing Josh’s children, such as GrandDuggar’s First Birthday, First Grandson, GrandDuggar Makes 3, Josh & Anna, and Anna’s Having A…, aired on various occasions relating to the Duggar family.

Josh’s father was a two-term Republican member of the Arkansas House of Representatives, so he is heavily involved in conservative politics. In 2007, he worked as a part-time political strategist.

Ex-Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s Republican presidential primary campaign is led by Josh Duggar. In 2012, he spoke at rallies for Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum.

In the 2014 midterm elections, Josh also campaigned for Republican Senate candidates. Josh Duggar was the executive director of the Family Research Council Action from 2013 until 2015. Josh also owns and operates a used car dealership.

Personal Life

On September 26, 2008, he married Anna Keller. They declared they were expecting a kid immediately after marriage, following in his father’s footsteps. The couple is the parents of five children.

Josh has been accused of physical violence and abuse on multiple occasions, yet he has never been penalized. In 2015, he also went to the rehabilitation center.

Josh Duggar’s Net Worth in 2022

Josh Duggar’s projected net worth is $500 thousand as of May 2022, according to his television reality shows.

He made the majority of his money from the television reality show 19 Kids and Counting, which was about his family, though he also organizes senatorial campaigns and has a used car business.

Josh Duggar (born Joshua James Duggar) is an American television personality, political campaigner, and used car trader.

His behavior was not up to par, and he received a lot of flak for it because of his abrasive personality. He went to treatment and was working on being a better person.

Achievements & Awards

Despite the fact that Josh Duggar’s career has been marred by controversy and he has been widely chastised for his bad character, he has achieved some success in his brief career.

• Josh did not attend the school because of his conservative family’s beliefs, but he did pass the Arkansas general equivalency diploma test.

• He made a reputation for himself on the reality television show, and we may wish him luck in the future days.

• Josh has a lucrative used vehicle business and has successfully campaigned for many Republican politicians.

Conclusion

Alum of 19 Kids and Counting Josh Duggar made national headlines in April 2021 when he was arrested in Arkansas on two counts of child pornography.

On April 30, the reality star entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment hearing, and his trial is set for November 30.

The announcement comes only days after Anna Duggar (née Keller) announced she was expecting their seventh child, a baby girl, who was born on October 23.

Previously, the reality TV mother retorted to a fan who said her husband couldn’t “afford” their seven children.