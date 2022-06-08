Joker 2 Release Date: Is Joker 2 Officially Confirmed?

When The Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, debuted in theaters at the end of 2019, it was one of the biggest surprises of the decade.

Arthur Fleck’s story, about a lonely loner driven by circumstances and his own shattered psyche to become Gotham’s most infamous criminal, was told in a different continuity (not to mention time period) than the previous DC Movie Universe films.

In the best-case scenario, Joker 2 may arrive in early 2021, around the same time as the first film, especially if the latest squabble brings the parties involved to the negotiating table swiftly.

Of course, we’ll be on the watch for any official Joker 2 announcements, and we’ll rush to your door with the news as soon as we have it.

When Will the 2nd Part of Joker Be Released?

Unfortunately, no official release date for the Joker sequel has been set as of yet. Despite this, The Hollywood Reporter verified in 2019 that the project was in the works.

Sources told the site in November of that year that more from the character was on the way. If WB starts filming Joker 2 in 2023, as rumor has it, we can expect the film to be released in 2024 or later.

Who Is in the Joker 2 Cast?

The prospective cast for Joker 2 is still unknown at this time. Though it’s difficult to imagine a sequel without Phoenix in the lead role. The actor recently addressed the second portion, saying that there is still more they can “[explore] further.”

“We started to – you know, this is a fascinating person from when we were shooting,” the 47-year-old stated. We could do some things with this guy and [expand] our options. But what about whether we’ll actually do it? “I’m not sure.”

The surrounding cast may be entirely new, concentrating on how Arthur Fleck, or Joker, interacts with other characters. Fans will very certainly see a young Bruce Wayne return (played by Dante Pereira-Olson).

Because the two characters are so closely intertwined, it’s difficult to picture a sequel excluding him, especially since they’ve already met in the first film.

Phoenix’s performance was so favorably acclaimed that he won his first Academy Award in 2020.

What Will Happen in Joker 2?

As at the time of writing, there is no way of knowing what the plot will be about. Whether or whether there would be a time jump after the first film would be a major factor. Joker is imprisoned (kind of) in Arkham Asylum at the end of the first film.

Because this facility has a notoriously bad track record of containing its inmates, expect Joker to flee quickly. However, Arkham Asylum might provide the ideal setting for the Joker to encounter other villains, with the first feature allowing for a variety of appearances.

All of these well-known Batman villains, including The Riddler, Hugo Strange, Scarecrow, Two-Face, and The Penguin, may be natural fits in this more grounded take on the Caped Crusader’s rogues gallery.

Joker initially encountered Harley Quinn at the madhouse, as she was his doctor in the comics.

Getting a glimpse into the genesis of their tortured relationship could lead to a completely different sidekick story. Especially in comparison to Margot Robbie’s interpretation.

Is There a Trailer for Joker 2?

Because the studio has not officially confirmed the film, there is no trailer for Joker 2. You can replay the Joker trailer below till the sequel is announced.

Conclusion

Warner Brothers’ Joker was a huge hit in 2019. The picture went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide, despite having a production budget of only $55 million.

It’s no wonder, then, that the studio is eager to get a sequel off the ground as soon as possible, bringing Joaquin Phoenix’s clown prince of crime back for another origin story.

Joker had 11 Oscar nominations, including a first for a comic book film for Best Picture, and won two: one for actor Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor and another for composer Hildur Gunadóttir’s score.

Dante Pereira-Olson plays a teenage Bruce Wayne, with Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Brett Cullen. HBO Max has the original Joker available to watch.