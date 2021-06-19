Johnny was already listed by the U.S. national team, which could defraud Inter in July international

Johnny was pre-listed by the American senior team In July, for the Gold Cup dispute in the United States. Defensive midfielder Inter could defraud Libertadores' 16 rounds against Olympia and some rounds of Brasilro, including Gray-Four.

+ Confirms Marco Silva's Entrepreneurial Inter connection

The list includes 59 U.S. athletes, but it is expected that only 25 will be invited by July 2nd. The U.S. team is in Group B with Canada, Martinique and another country coming from the previous team knockout. The team debut is scheduled for July 11. The final is scheduled for August 1.

If it is on the final list, Johnny will be cheated in seven inter games. They are: the Brasilio rounds against Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Juventus, Atletico-PR and Cuba, in addition to the 16 rounds of the Libertadores round against Olympia.

At the age of 19, Johnny has been an Inter starter in recent games since Rodrigo Turato was injured. The young midfielder has scored nine games and two goals this season.