John Wick 3: What Is John Wick 3 About?

Keanu Reeves returns to complete the John Wick trilogy with John Wick 3 after creating a franchise out of thin air with two action-packed pictures. Wick is on the run in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and he’ll have to scratch and battle his way to survival.

With almost $170 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, Reeves helped propel John Wick: Chapter 2 to the top at the box office in 2017.

Director Chad Stahelski stated in late 2017 that he intended to broaden the scope of Chapter 3 even more, and he’s enlisted the help of a slew of tough, high-profile actors to join the fun alongside Reeves.

Along with the third picture, the John Wick universe is extending to television with the Starz series The Continental, and a fourth feature might be on the way if this one is a hit. Reeves has spent years honing his martial arts and “gun-fu” talents for John Wick, and those skills will be on show in John Wick 3: Parabellum, which will be released on May 17, 2019.

Trailer for John Wick 3

In this new clip, John stands up to his second well-known characteristic, that of a dog lover, as he learns that his present Excommunicado position in the assassin underworld would almost certainly result in harm to his new dog – which he has yet to name.

As a result, with the help of some secret society magic, John does the right thing and has his dog moved to the Continental Hotel, where the concierge Charon (Lance Reddick) liked taking care of the pooch in the last film.

The Cast of John Wick 3

Zero, the film’s big antagonist, will be played by Mark Dacascos (Agents of SHIELD). In the above shot from Empire, you can see him in character for the first time. Zero appears to be not just John’s greatest threat, but also an admirer of his (wet)work.

As a result, he’ll have no difficulty fangirling for John while attempting to murder him. “He’s a major John Wick fan,” Dacascos says, “so you’ll see an essence of, ‘I have to kill you, but if I didn’t have to, we’d be besties!”

Last year, Halle Berry announced that she will feature alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Last June, the first photograph of Berry’s character, Sofia, was released. As you can see, she appears to be a dog lover twice over, just like John.

Sofia is an assassin with a tangled history with John, but she looks to have his back at least in the teaser. Ian McShane reprises his role as Winston, the Continental chain’s proprietor who was compelled to grudgingly excommunicate John after he killed someone on the grounds of a holy hotel.

Poster for John Wick 3

The first proper poster for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has arrived, along with a rainy motion poster version, depicting John Wick enduring hostile weather on the outside while looking in on the safety of the hitman’s haven, the Continental Hotel, from which he has been unceremoniously barred following his actions in the previous film.

The Release Date for John Wick 3 Has been Set

Earlier this summer, Lionsgate announced that John Wick 3: Parabellum will be released in theatres on May 17, 2019. Filming on the threequel wrapped in November 2018, so everything appears to be on pace for an early summer release.

What’s the Story Behind John Wick 3?

For the first time, we won’t have to scour the director’s or writer’s work for hints, as Lionsgate has given a rather full synopsis for the threequel. “John Wick is on the run for two reasons: a global $14 million open contract on his life, and for breaking a core rule: killing someone on the grounds of the Continental Hotel.”

“The open contract was ordered by a member of the High Table,” it reads. “John should have been executed by now, but the Continental’s manager, Winston, has granted him a one-hour grace period until he’s ‘Excommunicado,’ which means his membership is canceled, he’s barred from all services, and he’s shut off from the rest of the club.”

As he battles and kills his way out of New York City, John relies on the service industry to stay alive.”

Is There will be Chapter 4 for John Wick?

Fans of Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman will have to wait a bit longer for the next entry as his quest for vengeance continues. The action film’s release date has been pushed back about a year from its original May 27, 2022 release date, according to Lionsgate.

According to a new video teaser, “John Wick: Chapter 4” will now be released in theatres on March 24, 2023. The fourth chapter of the “John Wick” franchise stars Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Ian McShane, and is directed by Chad Stahelski.

The screenplay was written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten, with Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee producing and Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers. The “John Wick” franchise has grossed over $584.9 million worldwide, with “Chapter 3 – Parabellum” garnering the franchise’s highest-grossing $327 million.

Conclusion

It was only logical that a third film would be made after the success of Chapter 2. In an interview, director Chad Stahelski indicated that this film will feature some dramatic action scenes and that the corpse count will be “slightly north” of Chapter 2, which had 128 confirmed deaths.

But what if there was a fourth? It’s conceivable. In an interview with EW.com, director Chad Stahelski stated that if the fans respond positively to the third picture, he would be interested in doing a fourth. “When we did the first one, we thought to ourselves, ‘They’re going to laugh at us,'” he said. “I’m already looking for janitorial jobs for this one.”