John Travolta Net Worth: How He Reached at the Destination of $280 Million?

This page has information about John Travolta’s net worth, biography, age, wife, height, weight, and a lot more. American singer and actor John Travolta has a net worth of $250 million. We should talk about money.

Only two of John Travolta’s homes are worth close to $25 million. Not only that, but he also has an aviation state where his jumbo jet lands on a runway. In addition to the big jet, he also has a small private jet.

Even though he has cars like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Aston Martin, the Boeing 727 in the air is his favorite. The Rolls Royce Ghost is his favorite car. Now that we’ve talked about how much money he has and what he can buy with it, let’s take a closer look at his life. Also Check Justin Bieber’s Net Worth, and Vin Diesel’s Net Worth.

Career

After his junior year of high school, Travolta dropped out and moved to New York City to become a performer. He got parts in the touring company of “Grease” and in “Over Here!” on Broadway. “Dream Drummin’,” a song by the Sherman Brothers, was being sung.

Travolta also made singles for a local record company, but people soon forgot about them. But in the end, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to advance his show business career.

In the horror film Carrie, Travolta played Billy Nolan, a cruel bully who teased Sissy Spacek’s character, Carrie White (1976). Around the same time, he was cast as Vinnie Barbarino in the 1975–1979 TV sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter, which made him a star. His sister Ellen sometimes appeared in the show as Arnold Horshack’s mother.

John Travolta inspired a nationwide country music craze that followed Urban Cowboy in 1980. Around this time he also had a hit single entitled “Let Her In” peaking at number ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Some suggest that he was typecast as a disco stud or 1970s icon. Travolta starred in Pulp Fiction (1994), Get Shorty (1995), Face/Off (1997), A Civil Action (1998), and The General’s Daughter (1999). Battlefield Earth (2000) won Razzie Award for Worst Film of the Year at 2000 awards.

Also Read: Olivia Munn Net Worth: What is Olivia’s Total Investment Amount?

John Travolta’s Net worth

We have already told you that John Travolta’s assets are worth between $250 million and $280 million. His movies have brought in most of this money. John Travolta is well-known for his plane, but he is also well-known for the Church of Scientology.

People think that Tom Cruise and John Travolta do the most to spread the word about the Scientology religion. After his wife got sick, John Travolta is said to be leaving the Church of Scientology, if recent news is to be believed.

Early Life

Travolta was born in Englewood, New Jersey, to Salvatore Travolta, a second-generation Italian American semi-professional football player turned tyre salesman, and Helen Cecilia Burke, an Irish American actress, and singer who had been in a radio vocal group called The Sunshine Sisters and also acted and directed before becoming a high school drama teacher.

Travolta was the youngest of six children. When Travolta was born, she was 42. Travolta grew up in an Irish-American neighborhood, and he has said that his family’s culture was mostly Irish. He came from a Catholic family.

Personal Life

In 1991, Travolta got married to the actress Kelly Preston. Jett is their son, and Ella Blue is their daughter. Mark Ebner of Hollywood, Interrupted asked Travolta and Preston in public on April 10, 2006, to get their son Jett treated for autism.

He said that five reliable sources, including people from Cure Autism Now and The Autism Perspective, say that Jett has autism, not Kawasaki syndrome as the parents have said. Joey Travolta, his brother, just made a documentary about autism.

Travolta is a licensed pilot and owns five planes, one of which is an old Qantas 707-138 airliner. Because of his son Jett and his daughter Ella, the plane is called Jett Clipper Ella. Pan Am flew a lot of 707s, and their names had Clipper in them.

His US$4.9 million home is in the Jumbolair neighborhood of Anthony, Florida. It is right next to Greystone Airport and has its own runway and taxiway that lead right up to the front door.

Also Read: Manny Khoshbin Net Worth: What’s the Market Value of Manny’s House?

Frequently Asked Questions

How Did John Travolta Get His Start in the Business?

Travolta dropped out of high school when he was 16 to become an actor. He was the youngest of six children who were all born into a family of entertainers. He made his acting debut in an off-Broadway production of Rain in 1972. He then joined the cast of Grease on Broadway as a replacement for Doody.

What is the Value of John Travolta’s Estate?

John Travolta is the best American actor in the world, and he is worth $250 Million.

Why Did Travolta Retire?

At 67 years old, the star of Die Hard still has a lot of time to keep his Hollywood star shining bright. But he quit his job after more than 40 years because he was told he had aphasia, a disorder that affects the way he talks.

Summary

John Travolta has a net worth of $250 million. Only two of his homes are worth more than $25 million. He has an aviation state where his jumbo jet lands on a runway. The Boeing 727 in the air is his favorite car. John Travolta’s assets are worth between $250 million and $280 million.

He is said to be leaving the Church of Scientology if recent news is to be believed. His movies have brought in most of this money, but he also spreads the word about religion. Joey Travolta, his brother, just made a documentary about autism.

He said that five reliable sources, including people from Cure Autism Now and The Autism Perspective, say that Jett has autism. His US$4.9 million home is in the Jumbolair neighborhood of Anthony, Florida.