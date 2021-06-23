Joe Biden's electoral reform held in US Senate – Observer

Electoral reform promoted by US President Joe Biden, considered the biggest in recent decades, was fought by Republican opposition in the US Senate.

In a vote in the upper chamber of Congress on Tuesday afternoon (evening in Lisbon), & # 39; Lee Para O Boo & # 39; The so-called bill did not reach the required 60 votes to start the debate, with 50 votes in favor of Democrats and 50 against Senators and Republicans, & # 39; Philipster & # 39; Are using a user called.

What will be the biggest change in the American electoral system in recent decades? Involves the entire electoral process, preventing states from creating limitations on voting, Controlling political campaign funding and controlling party influence in redefining constituencies. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called the bill a "solution to a problem" and promised to "bring it to an end."

Among Democrats, the reform was seen as a way to balance plans to control dozens of votes, which they believe are targeting ethnic minorities, and have advanced in Republican-controlled state legislatures. According to Senate Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumacher, "Again, Republican minorities have begun a discriminatory siege on the emergency issue."

Speaking in full, Schumer said the vote was a "first shot" and the right to vote would not be discussed at last. Prior to the vote, President Joe Biden described the United States as "historically significant" in protecting the right to vote, ensuring the integrity of elections, and repairing and strengthening democracy.