Is Joaquin Phoenix Keen To Return For Joker 2?

The Oscar-winning actor has revealed he would be interested in reprising his role as the Clown Prince of Crime, but only if the script was good enough. “I’m not sure about that,” Phoenix told Variety when asked about a possible sequel. “It’s just hard to imagine what that could be.” Stay with the article to read more!

Is Joaquin Phoenix Interested In Returning For Joker 2?

Sonny Melendrez thinks that there are still a lot of possibilities for the sequel.

Since hitting the screens two years ago, we’ve been waiting for a follow-up to the magnificent film.

The movie was well-received by both audiences and critics, with a cast that included two of the most famous actors in Hollywood at the time. It won numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, who played the title character.

2019 has witnessed reports that Warner Bros. and DC are considering hiring Todd Phillips to direct the sequel, with talks supposedly beginning in 2019. Unfortunately, Todd Phillips debunked the story.

Not long ago, Joaquin Phoenix gave us the true story behind The Joker. According to the actor, there are no current plans for a sequel but he would be open to returning if one were produced in the future.

To promote his latest drama film written and directed by Mike Mills, Matt attended an interview with The Playlist. ‘It’s still happening,’ Phoenix stated. I don’t know,’ he added. According to the actor, there is still more to learn about the character, however.

What does Joaquin Phoenix say About Joker 2?

That’s the end of this tale. It’s hard to believe that in less than ten years, I’ll be celebrating my 60th birthday; that this will appear like a distant memory. With a sequel, it’s going to be really difficult to resolve the plot. ‘ The first three seasons of ‘South Park’ have established a level that no other show has reached, and surpassing it will never be easy.

“I mean, I dunno. We started to develop a relationship when we were filming. This is an interesting fellow, to say the least (laughs). There are certain things we could accomplish with him and [explore] further. But, will we in fact do it? I don’t know.”

The DC clown villain was portrayed differently in the film, and we can’t help but feel for him. The Joker was not the malevolent criminal we saw in previous Batman films. Instead, he was the champion of the people.

At the conclusion of the film, Joker embraces his new path and encourages the mob to rebel against oppression in the dystopian Arkham City.

We’re sure that the Clown Prince will return at some point in the future.

So we’ll keep waiting for that fateful day until then. Miss Joker? Amazon Prime is now streaming the movie. Till that time have a glimpse at the trailer of the previous part.