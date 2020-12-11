HONG KONG – Jimmy Lai, the publishing president and a leading critic of the Communist Party of China, has been accused of collaborating with foreign forces under Hong Kong’s National Security Act, police said Friday, as the intensification of efforts to provoke staggering support for the city of Beijing.

The highest person regularly charged under the Security Act is Mr. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

The 73-year-old was arrested in August on suspicion of violating a major security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong in June. Even the police Mr. Loyalty newspaper checked into Apple Daily headquarters, Is one of the last remaining anti-Beijing publications in the city.

Mr. to punish China for eroding independence in Hong Kong. He moved to the United States last year Meet the authorities Including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He also called for an embargo on Chinese officials.