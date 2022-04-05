Jim Carrey Net Worth: Personal Life Latest Updates!

Jim Carrey Early Life

On January 17, 1962, Jim Carrey was born in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. His mother was a stay-at-home mom, while his father worked as an accountant. Jim’s father lost his work when he was 12 years old, and the family became homeless.

To make ends meet, the entire family lived out of a van and worked as janitors and security guards at a neighboring factory overnight. Jim would regularly perform a full eight-hour shift at the plant after a full day of school.

Jim began his professional start performing stand-up in Toronto comedy clubs at the age of 15, having always been a natural comic and impersonator (as had his father). His father used to take him to clubs when he was younger.

He dropped out of high school to follow his goals and eventually relocated to Los Angeles, where he was discovered performing at The Comedy Store and signed as an opening act by Rodney Dangerfield.

Jim Carrey Success

It was on the Wayans brothers’ sketch comedy show “In Living Color” in 1990 that Carrey got his first taste of celebrity. His most memorable characters, such as the masochistic and prone to mishap Fire Marshal Bill, appeared on this program.

Prior to the discontinuation of In Living Color in 1995, Carrey’s big-screen debut, “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” was released. As a result of the film’s success, he became an instant celebrity. Both “The Mask” and “Dumb & Dumber” were box office smashes in the same year. He made $20 million for his next movie, “The Cable Guy,” which was a record for him.

Jim Carrey’s Personal Life

Jim Carrey has had two marriages. From 1987 to 1995, he was married to Melissa Womer. Jane Erin Carrey was a competitor on American Idol in 2012, and they have a daughter together. Jim married Lauren Holly, his Dumb & Dumber co-star, in 1996. The marriage only lasted a year. He dated Jenny McCarthy, a model, and actress, from 2005 to 2010.

Jim Carrey Net Worth

Jim Carrey’s net worth and salary are $180 million. He is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, and producer. Jim was routinely one of the highest-paid artists in the world during the late 1990s and early 2000s. With “The Cable Guy” in 1996, Jim Carrey became the first performer in history to make $20 million for a single film. He has amassed hundreds of millions of dollars in film pay and backend incentives throughout the course of his career.

