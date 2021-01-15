Jets to appoint Robert Saleh as next head coach

The New York Jets There is a deal in principle to appoint Robert Saleh as their next head coach, the team announced late on Thursday.

Saleh, ex San Francisco 49ers Defensive coordinator Adam Case, who was sacked after season 2-14, will be replaced with New York. Saleh has been the fourth Jets head coach since 2009 and ranks 20th in licensing history. He is believed to be the first Muslim head coach in NFL history.

Saleh was also interviewed Philadelphia EaglesWork after removing the Doug Peterson system on Monday. The interview also saw New York Tennessee Titans Attack coordinator Arthur Smith earlier Thursday. Smith left without a contract, which is when the Jets moved into Sale.

Click here for extra game protection on FOXNEWS.COM

The 41-year-old is the son of Lebanese parents who followed Todd Bowles in 2015 and is the second minority coach to hold the position of head coach in the franchise. He will be the fourth active minority coach next WashingtonRon Rivera, The Dolphins‘Brian Flores and The Steelers‘Mike Tomlin.

Odel Beckham J.R. Says ‘don’t be surprised’ when the Browns win against the Chiefs on Sunday

He has spent the last four seasons with 49 men. He finished 2nd in his defensive league last season and made a Super Bowl appearance before losing Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco has suffered a number of injuries on the defensive side of football this season, almost not playing.

There will be a lot of questions surrounding the Jets in this office, including what to do with Sam Dornold. The upcoming draft has the No. 2 choice in New York, and the smart choice seems to be in the quarterbacks. But they all depend on what they see in Dornold.

There are 20 unrestricted free agents in New York and make decisions.

Click here to get the Fox News app

This will be Saleh’s first head coach at any level. He started the NFL in 2005 as a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.