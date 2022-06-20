Jennifer Lopez sends Ben Affleck a PDA-Filled Father’s Day Video

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Jennifer Lopez is showing her fiance, Ben Affleck, some love. The actress from “Marry Me” put her best “Bennifer” forward in a video that she shared on social media on Sunday. The film was full of smiles, chuckles, and public displays of affection (PAD).

J.Lo, in a letter to Affleck’s admirers, said: “I want to wish a happy Father’s Day to the most thoughtful, loving, adoring, reliable, and selfless father there ever was. #HappyFathersDay to the love of my life.”

The Movie showed the couple on Red Carpets

The movie portrayed the fan-favorite duo as they strolled red carpets, had fun on a car ride and hugged on a yacht! In the background of the film was her song “Dear Ben,” which was released on her album “This Is Me… Then” in 2003.

A recent interview with Jennifer Lopez, in which she enthused about creating a mixed family with Ben Affleck, was also included in the video tribute.

She remarked that “this is the best period of my life,” and I couldn’t agree more. “Although I take great pride in my work, there is nothing that gives me greater satisfaction than the prospect of starting a family with someone whom I care strongly about and who is just as committed to their own family and us as we strive to be,” she said. And I’m aware of how extremely fortunate I am.”

How did the pair spend their Father’s Day?

An eyewitness told ET that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent the afternoon of Saturday at the Beverly Hills Hotel poolside. This information relates to the question of how the pair spent their Father’s Day. Matt Damon was also present, but he was unaware that Bennifer was there until a server informed both groups of her presence, after which they all congregated together. Everyone was smiling, laughing, and having a wonderful time while also looking their absolute best.

Even though Lopez and Affleck do not share any children, the renowned couple frequently spends time with their offspring from prior relationships. Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony are the parents of her children Emme and Max. And Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children: daughters Violet and Seraphina, and a son named Samuel.

Lopez’s documentary is also out

Lopez is celebrating the release of her Netflix documentary, Halftime, which reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight as she is preparing to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, Florida, in the year 2020. In addition to her engagement to Affleck, which took place earlier this year, Lopez is also celebrating the release of her documentary.

A source informed ET that “The documentary that Jen produced for Netflix has received a lot of praise. She is excited to be able to share more of herself with her fans and believes that it reveals a fresh facet of her personality to those who see it.”

According to the person who spoke to ET about her relationship with Affleck, “Both Jen and Ben are extremely devoted to their families as well as to one another. Jen is only concerned with herself right now.”