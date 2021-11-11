These Are All of Jennifer Lawrence’s Highest-Grossing Movies

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. She’s starred in some of the highest-grossing movies ever, including The Hunger Games and X-Men.

But now she has a new movie coming out this year that you won’t want to miss! It’s called Red Sparrow and it looks like an amazing thriller with lots of action scenes. Plus, we’ve got all her upcoming movies listed below for you to check out too!

All of Jennifer Lawrence’s Movies in Which She Works

Jennifer Lawrence is going to star in all of these upcoming films, as previously reported.

Lawrence is a very versatile actress in the film industry. She was given her first break as the lead actress on the sitcom The Bill Engvall Show, which helped to increase her popularity.

In 2008, she made her cinematic debut in the comedy “Garden Party,” before going on to showcase her talents as a poverty-stricken youngster in the independent drama “Winter’s Bone” in 2010.

First Class (2011) brought her to worldwide attention, and she has since reprised her part as Mystique in future installments of the franchise. She was chosen for the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise, which went on to become one of the most lucrative action heroines of all time.

She became the second-youngest winner of the award when she won her first in 2012 for ‘Silver Linings Playbook,’ becoming one of only two children to do so. The following is a list of all the Jennifer Lawrence movies scheduled to premiere in 2019 and beyond.

Dark Phoenix

Days of Future Past,” and the “Dark Phoenix” deals with the tale of Jean Grey, all of humanity’s actions from history were erased. Apocalypse,’ which was released in 2016.

It is produced by Simon Kinberg, with the main cast including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

Bad Blood

The narrative of the failure of healthcare firm Theranos will be depicted in this film. The movie is based on a book by John Carreyrou of The Wall Street Journal, in which he recounts the backstory behind Elizabeth Holmes’ release of what she claimed to be a groundbreaking blood testing device, but which actually didn’t work.

Legendary Studios will be in charge of the film’s production. Lawrence will play Sherlock, who abandoned Stanford University and founded the firm when she was 19 years old in 2003.

Burial Rites

According to Deadline, Lawrence will star in and produce a crime drama titled “Kiki,” which will be directed by Luca Guadagnino. The film is based on Hannah Kent’s 2013 book of the same name and will tell the tale of Agnes Magnusdottir, Iceland’s last woman to be publicly executed in 1830. She was sentenced to death for murdering two men and burning their house down.

Marita

The film is about Marita Lorenz, who is said to have had an affair with Fidel Castro and was involved in the CIA’s failed assassination attempt on him. She was a German citizen who was imprisoned at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp during World War II.

She was contacted by the CIA after Castro’s assassination at age 19 and instructed to kill him. Later, she testified before Congress in the JFK investigations and said that she had witnessed a conspiracy between the CIA, Cuban spies, and Lee Harvey Oswald to assassinate President Kennedy.

Zelda

Variety states that Lawrence will play Zelda Fitzgerald in the biopic, which is about the socialite. According to reports, Ron Howard will direct the film and Allison Shearmur will be producing it.

The story will follow Zelda as she marries renowned novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald and attempts to gain her own voice in the jazz music scene as her husband’s success grows.