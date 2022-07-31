Jenna Bush Hager Net Worth: How Much Does She Have Invested in Real Estate?

As of the year 2022, the American reporter, novelist, and TV host Jenna Bush Hager possesses a net worth that is equal to $14 million U.S. dollars. Henry Hager, the managing director of a private equity firm, is her husband, and they have three children together. They have a combined net worth of fourteen million dollars. Because she is the daughter of George W. Bush, Jenna Bush has a significant public profile.

Former President George W. Bush served as the 43rd president of the United States. In addition, Jenna is the granddaughter of George Herbert Walker Bush, who served as the 41st President of the United States of America. Her maternal grandmother inspired the naming of the baby girl as Jenna Louise Hawkins. In addition to this, she is highly active on social media.

She has more than one million followers just on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Author, editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine, and correspondent, co-host, and contributor for NBC’s The Today Show and NBC Nightly News, Jenna Bush rose to prominence as a result of her professional endeavors in the media.

Jenna Bush Hager Early Life

On November 25, 1981, Jenna Welch Bush was welcomed into the world in the breathtaking metropolis of Dallas, Texas. Following her father George W. Bush’s victory in the 1994 election for the position of Governor of Texas, she and the rest of her family relocated to Austin.

She may trace her ancestry back to England, Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium (Flemish), Scotland, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish, Wales, Switzerland-German, Moravia, and Sweden. Her paternal grandfather was born in England, while her maternal grandfather was born in Germany.

She completed her secondary education at Austin High School as she was developing her life in this new location. It was in the year 2000 that this occurred. Additionally, Hager received his education at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. As was mentioned earlier, Jenna Bush is the daughter of former President George W. Bush.

Both George W. Bush, who served as the 43rd President of the United States, and his wife, Laura Bush, who served as First Lady of the United States from 2001 to 2009, were members of the Bush family. Later that year (2004), she successfully completed all of the requirements necessary to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Texas. She spent her childhood alongside her older fraternal twin sister Barbara Bush, who is now active in the movement to improve health care.

When both of the sisters were discovered hiding behind the brads at New York University over the summer, they attracted a lot of attention from people all around the country. Both of them were taken into custody twice in the span of five weeks on allegations that were associated with alcohol. Jenna Bush was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor on April 29, 2001, for being in possession of alcohol while she was under the age of 21.

This took place in Austin, Texas, in the United States. The very next month, Hager was charged with a second misdemeanor for attempting to use a fake ID to buy alcohol. This accusation was brought against him. On the identification card was the name Barbara Pierce, which was actually her maternal grandmother’s maiden name. Jenna claimed that she was innocent of both counts against her.

Jenna Bush Hager Teaching & Writing

Before moving away from Washington, District of Columbia, in the summer of 2006, Jenna spent the previous year and a half working as a teacher’s aide at a public Charter school. In the past, she has held the position of education policymaker for UNICEF in Panama, where she worked.

About her time spent working for UNICEF, Hager chronicled her experiences in a book titled Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope. Her entire earnings from the book were donated to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The title of Hager’s second book was Read All About It!, and it was published in the year 2008.

Jenna Bush Hager TV Career

NBC News decided to hire Jenna Bush Hager as a correspondent, and she began her employment there in the year 2009. Thereafter, she became a reporter for the morning talk show The Today Show.

Jenna and Hoda Kotb became co-hosts of the fourth hour of The Today Show on April 8, 2019, following Kathie Lee’s departure from the program. It was reported in a few news articles that when she took on this new role as co-host, her income increased to an astounding $4 million.

Jenna Bush Hager’s Net Worth

As of the year 2022, it is anticipated that Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry will have a combined net worth of approximately $14 million. She has established herself as one of the most famous people in the field of journalism and has amassed a significant fortune over the course of her career.

The fact that Jenna Bush Hager was paid $4 million to co-host the show enabled her to amass a significant amount of wealth and provided her with reassurance over her prospects for the future.

Her wealth originates from a diverse array of sources, including television shows, novels, and various other commercial endeavors. Her first work of nonfiction, titled Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope, was published in 2007 and received a lot of positive feedback when it was originally released.

Jenna Bush Hager Personal Life

Jenna Bush Hager tied the knot with millionaire Henry Chase Hager on May 10, 2008, and ever since then, the couple has been living a luxury lifestyle together. When Hager’s father was running for president in 2004, the two of them had their first conversation. After dating for more than four years, the pair finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at her parents’ Prairie Chapel Ranch, which is located in close proximity to Crawford, Texas.

Henry is well known for his tenure as managing director of the Waterous Energy Fund, a private equity firm operating in North America. During their visit on “The Today Show,” the couple broke the news that they will be starting their family in 2012 with the birth of their first child.

On April 13, 2013, Hager and Henry were blessed with the arrival of their first child, Margaret “Mila” Hager. On August 13, 2015, Poppy Hager, the couple’s second child, was born to them. The next day, on August 2, 2019, the couple became parents for the first time to Henry “Hal” Hager.

How Much Does She Have Invested in Real Estate?

Jenna Bush Hanger and Henry have accomplished a great deal with their $14 million net worth, and they have been able to purchase costly properties. In 2015, the couple acquired a luxurious condominium in one of New York City’s poshest neighborhoods.

Reports indicate that Jenna and Henry spent over $4.58 million on their luxurious property. In addition to other possessions, the couple owns a home on Long Island and in Fairfield County, Connecticut.