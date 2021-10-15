Welcome and congratulations to Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, as their second child came into this world on Sept 29, 2021 and came 1 year after their first daughter.

They named their lovely boy as Sire Castrello Raymand and on october 12 this year it was revealed on Instagram by the R&B hitmaker that Goicoechea gave birth to the baby boy Sire after that 1 year old daughter named Sovereign Bo.

The first photo shared on instagram is of black and white of the small Sire only of his nose and mouth. You also love to see this adorable pic of Sire and below the picture of baby boy it is written-

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew,” he wrote. “I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang.”

Congratulations are also given by many and even most of the people praised the new member and congratulated Usher and Jenn.

In 2020 their first child came and she is a baby girl named Sovereign Bo, and recently in the same month a new member came into their life to complete the family. Usher even also had two sons and Sire is his 4th child but second child with his girlfriend Jenn.

Tameka Foster, also has two sons with Usher and she is the ex-wife of Usher and her two boy children are Usher V who is 13 years old and Naviyd Ely who is younger and his age 12 years old.

It was said by the singer “Yeah!” at the time of July that he is so excited to welcome the new member of Raymond and also said he will do his Las Vegas Residency later on in December as he is busy becoming a father.

In Good Morning America it was expressed by Yeah that “I’m definitely enjoying this little baby bloom of ours.”

Here is the first photo of baby boy of both the couples-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usher (@usher)

Jenn Goicoechea who is an American 37 years old musical director and also the Rhythm and Soul Director confirmed in May 2021 that she was pregnant with her second baby at the red carpet in iHeartRadio Music Award where she wears black color outfit and showing her baby bump.

Second time at Another one in [email protected] voice where Jenn’s boyfriend Usher holds her stomach and there are also photos of them on their instagram page.

It was said by Usher,”Man, my boys are really enjoying having another girl in the house. Me and Jenn are very, very happy to celebrate this period in life. Sovereign was really, like, the silver lining for us [in the pandemic], and for a lot of people who had new babies this year. There’s been a lot of loss, so I’m really happy to just be celebrating life.”

Jenn Goicoechea: Some Interesting Facts You Want to Know About Her

Jennifer Goicoechea is 37 years old and famous for dating Usher. She was born in 1983 and known as the Music Director and the Rhythm and Soul and here she worked for 6 years as the Rhythm & soul.

She is so beautiful and her black eyes match with her black hair is the attraction of the beauty and she is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and her net income is good enough as she is the music director.

She is dating Usher and currently she had two children with Usher who already had 2 divorces in his past.

Jenn is 37 years old and her boyfriend Usher is 41 years old, sharing a difference between 4 years and Jenn has around 12 thousand followers on her page in Instagram.

Last Lines

Last Lines

Here are all the details about the Jenn Goicoechea and currently Jenn and Usher's 2nd baby boy name and photos are revealed.