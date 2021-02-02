Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will step down later this year, and the company announced Tuesday that it will be headed by Andy Jassie, the company’s top cloud executive. Bezos will become the executive chairman of the Amazon group.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and has since transformed from an online bookstore into a mega online retailer selling all kinds of products worldwide. In January last year, Amazon surpassed $ 1 trillion market cap Led by Bezos. It is now worth more than 6 1.6 trillion.

Jassi joined Amazon in 1997 and has led Amazon’s Web Services Cloud team since its inception. AWS continues to pay the bulk of Amazon’s profits.

READ China's Chang-5 lunar probe successfully delivers lunar samples to Earth Fellow Amazonian: This Q3 I am pleased to announce that I will be becoming the Executive Chairman of the Amazon Board and Andy Josie will become the CEO. In the role of Exec Add, I would like to focus my energies and focus on new products and initial efforts. Andy is well known within the company, I was on Amazon until I was. He will be a great leader and I have full confidence in him. This journey began about 27 years ago. Amazon is just an idea, it has no name. The question I was often asked at the time was, “What is the Internet?” Blessed, I do not have to explain it for long. Today, we employ 1.3 million talented, dedicated individuals, serve hundreds of millions of customers and businesses, and are widely recognized as one of the most successful companies in the world. How did that happen? Discovery. Innovation is the root of our success. We did crazy things together and then normalized them. We offer customer reviews, 1-click, customized recommendations, Prime’s fast shipping, Just Walk Out Shopping, Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, Market, Infrastructure Cloud Computing, Career Choice and more. If you get it right, a few years after the amazing discovery, the new thing has become normal. People are screaming. The biggest compliment an inventor can receive is that surprise. I don’t know of another company that has an invention track record like Amazon, and I believe we are in our most innovative right now. I hope you are just as proud of our discovery as I am. I think you should be. READ Pinterest settles $ 22.5 million gender discrimination case with former executive As the Amazon got bigger we decided to use our size and scope to lead to important social issues. Two high impact examples: our minimum 15 minimum wage and climate pledge. In both cases, we relinquished leadership positions and then asked others to come with us. In both cases, it works. Other big companies are coming our way. I hope you are proud of that. My work is meaningful and fun. I work with brilliant, very talented, very unique team members. When times were good, you were humble. When times were hard, you were strong and supportive, and we laughed at each other. It is a pleasure to work with this team. If I still dance in the office, I’m glad about this change. Millions of customers depend on us for our services, and more than a million employees depend on us for their livelihood. Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it consumes. When you have a responsibility like this, it’s hard to focus on anything else. As Exec leader I will be involved in important Amazon initiatives, but I also have the time and energy to focus on Day 1 Finance, the Bezos Earth Fund, the Blue Origin, The Washington Post and my other interests. I never had much energy, and it wasn’t about retiring. I am very curious about the impact these companies can have. Amazon could not be better positioned in the future. We fire at all the cylinders just as the world needs us. There are things in the pipeline that will continue to amaze. We serve individuals and companies, and we are a pioneer in two complete businesses and one new type of devices. We are leaders in diverse areas such as machine learning and logistics, and if the Amazonian idea needs another new organizational skill, we are flexible and patient enough to learn it. READ The city of China provides money for tips for test evaders Keep rehearsing it until you can say it with conviction and confidence. Remember to wander. Let curiosity be your compass. It is day 1. Jeff

