What Is Jason Oppenheim Net Worth In 2022?

Jason Oppenheim (born April 12, 1977) is an American real estate broker, lawyer, and reality television star. He is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles and Orange County that serves buyers and sellers of luxury homes.

Selling Sunset is a Netflix Original Series that follows Jason Oppenheim, his twin brother Brett, and The Oppenheim Group’s real estate sales team. On March 22, 2019, the series premiered, following the lives of the Oppenheim brothers and their team of real estate brokers.

Oppenheim and his team on the reality television show “Luxe Life” are targeting affluent and celebrity buyers in Los Angeles.

Jason Oppenheim’s Net Worth

Oppenheim, 44, is an attorney and real estate broker in the United States. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $50 million as of 2021.

His enormous wealth stems from his successful work as a real estate broker and lawyer. His company, The Oppenheim Group, has closed over $1 billion in deals and has over $100 million in active listings over the years.

Oppenheim’s company was featured on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset in 2019, which chronicles the company’s behind-the-scenes drama.

The show has since aired four seasons and has been renewed for a fifth, however, no release date has been set.

Oppenheim had high-profile clientele while working as an attorney at O’Melveny & Myers prior to his real estate success.

Orlando Bloom, Chloe Grace Moretz, Kris Humphries, Dakota Johnson, and others were among his clients.

Education and Early Childhood Experience

Jason Oppenheim was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 12, 1977. Jacob Stern, Oppenheim’s great-great-grandfather, arrived in Hollywood in 1889 and founded The Stern Realty Co., a real estate company in early Los Angeles.

Oppenheim, a native of Northern California, graduated with honors from Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, California. Both his undergraduate and law degrees were earned at the University of California, Berkeley.

Employment Form 2003 until 2007, Oppenheim worked as an attorney at the worldwide legal firm O’Melveny & Myers, where he was in charge of representing a wide range of business and corporate customers.

Is Jason Oppenheim Dating?

Oppenheim was confirmed to be dating real estate agent and actress Chishell Stause, 40, who works for his company on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, but the couple parted up five months later.

Despite the fact that the two had recently appeared together in a video on Stause’s Instagram the week before, sources confirmed the breakup to People on December 21. It is yet unknown why the two broke up.

After Stause’s tumultuous divorce from actor Justin Hartley, they began dating. Stause is well known for her roles in the serial operas All My Children and Days of Our Lives, in addition to being one of Oppenheim’s agents. Oppenheim is said to be unmarried at the moment.

Personal Real Estate

Jason paid $4.6 million for a property in the Hollywood Hills in 2012. Following that, he lavished millions of dollars on a slew of magnificent renovations and upgrades to the home.

His living room is furnished with a $65,000 85-inch HDTV. In August 2019, he listed the house for the first time for $7.25 million, and it sold within days. He couldn’t locate a buyer and instead opted to rent the home to a third party for $50,000 per month.

Jason will spend $5.125 million on a new house in Los Angeles that will be finished in October 2020.

His first large acquisition was a 12,500-square-foot mansion in Newport Beach, California, for $7 million in November 2021. He also has a little more modest home in the area, which he bought for $2.8 million in April 2021.

Conclusion

Jason Oppenheim is a significant person in the real estate industry as well as the star of Netflix’s reality show “Selling Sunset.” Jason oversees The Oppenheim Group’s experienced agents and is in charge of establishing a real estate empire in Los Angeles.

He is the President and Founder of The Oppenheim Group. His company is a luxury real estate brokerage in Los Angeles, California that works with both buyers and sellers. On The Wall Street Journal’s list of “Best Real Estate Agents in America” in 2019, Jason was ranked #3 in Los Angeles and #22 overall.

Among his clients are some of the most well-known celebrities, athletes, and businesspeople. On the list are Chloe Grace Moretz, Kris Humphries, Taye Diggs, and Orlando Bloom.

Dakota Johnson, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Alba, and others have all purchased homes from him in the past. He now has more than $300 million in active listings, including the largest property in the Hollywood Hills and a $100 million listing in Los Angeles. He has also completed more than $1 billion in trades.