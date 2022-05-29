Jason Momoa’s Net Worth: Is Jason Momoa a Billionaire?

Momoa, who was born and reared in Honolulu, is a well-known American actor, writer, and film producer. He is most known for his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, which he first played in the superhero film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016. He’s also a well-known model.

He is well renowned for his roles as Ronon Dex in the Stargate Atlantis military science fiction television series and Khal Drogo in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones. He received a lot of attention for both of these roles.

Jason Momoa Early Years

Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on August 1, 1979. Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa is his full name. His Hawaiian ancestors came from his father’s side of the family, while his European ancestors came from his mother’s side.

He was their only child, and they raised him as an only child. His father was a painter, and his mother was a photographer.

Biography of Jason Momoa

From 2005 through 2009, he played Ronon Dex. In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Aquaman made his debut, followed by Justice League and Aquaman. Jason Momoa is a Leo, according to astrology.

In Norwalk, Iowa, he was raised by his mother. Momoa studied marine biology at Colorado State University after high school before switching to wildlife biology.

Jason Momoa’s Net Worth

He has a net worth of $25 million, making him one of the world’s wealthiest actors. Momoa is best known for his role as Aquaman in the DC Universe, despite making his career as Khal Drogo on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Aside from these two high-profile films, Jason has appeared in a number of other films and television shows.

Relationships of Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet started dating in 2005 and have been together ever since. Her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” a well-known sitcom, made her famous. Several media publications reported that the couple had been married since 2007, although this was not the case. Momoa and Bonet were married for the first time in 2017.

Jason became a stepfather to Zoe Kravitz, Lisa Bonet’s precious child from her marriage to singer Lenny Kravitz, after becoming her legal husband. Bonet and Momoa welcomed their first child together in 2007 with Momoa’s support.

The following year, they welcomed a second child into their family. Unfortunately, in January of 2022, Jason and Lisa announced their divorce.

The Career of Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa began his career as a model, and at the age of 19, he was discovered by a number of designers. Before obtaining the position, he worked part-time in a surf shop.

He made his acting debut as Jason Ioane in “Baywatch Hawaii” in 1999. He starred in the movies “North Shore” and “Johnson Family Vacation” in the 2000s.

Momoa portrayed Ronon Dex on “Stargate Atlantis” in 2005. The show lasted till 2009. He also featured on “The Game” in the same year. In the 2011 film “Conan the Barbarian,” he played the antagonist.

After showcasing his combat skills in this film, Momoa auditioned for “Game of Thrones.” He performed the Maori Haka in his audition video. He rose to popularity after being cast in the hit series. In 2012, he passed away.

In 2014, he co-wrote and directed “Road to Paloma.” Only a few theaters are showing it. Momoa appeared in the film “Sugar Mountain” later that year. After that, he spent a year as an Indian on “The Red Road.”

Jason finished the year as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. As Aquaman, he initially appeared in the 2016 film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” as a cameo. His 2014 films were “Wolves” and “Debug.”

In 2015, he joined “The Bad Batch” and “Braven.” He played Aquaman more significantly in 2017’s “Justice League.” In “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” he reprised his role. Jason was cast as the lead of the video game-based film franchise “Just Cause” in 2017.

In 2018, Momoa joined the cast of “See.” In 2019, Jason has been cast in the role of Duncan, Idaho, in the film “Dune.”

Conclusion

Jason Momoa is currently one of Hollywood’s most well-known performers. His long-running performances in the television programs ‘Baywatch Hawaii’ and ‘Stargate: Atlantis’ catapulted him to celebrity. His role as Khal Drogo in the TV series ‘Game of Thornes’ boosted his popularity even further.