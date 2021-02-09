Japanese Soriu submarine collides with merchant ship as it makes its way out of the Pacific.

Three crew members of the submarine Soriu, a submarine of the Maritime Defense Force, sustained minor injuries, while images of the Japanese Coast Guard caused damage to structures such as its rigid seaplanes and the wings of its connecting tower.

The accident happened off the island of Shikoku in southern Japan.

Appointed in 2009, the Sori is the first of its class of Japanese diesel-powered submarines. It has a displacement of about 3,000 tons and a crew of 65 people.

The Deputy Ministry’s communications equipment was also damaged, although it was able to function.

"Soriu wiped out the top of the ship. It is very unfortunate that the MSDF submarine collided with the merchant ship," said Defense Minister Nobu Kishi. The merchant ship – Total Carrier Ocean Artemis, registered in Hong Kong – was not damaged, Coast Guard officials said. Bradley Martin, a RAND Corp analyst and former U.S. Navy chief, examined images of the damage, which could have affected the submarine's capabilities. "I do not call the damage 'minor'. The submarine cannot dive and cannot be contacted," Martin said in an email to CNN. The incident comes almost 20 years after the US nuclear-powered submarine accidentally crashed. A Japanese fishing vessel was attacked and sunk , Killed nine people near Honolulu – including four high school students. On February 9, 2001, when the Japanese ship Ehim Maru came under control, the U.S.S. Greenville held an emergency demonstration for public guests. , Immersed in minutes. Rescue workers rescued 26 people. The U.S. Navy paid a total of $ 16.5 million in compensation to the victims and the families of those killed. Deputy Commander Scott Wade was convicted by a court-martial of negligence and negligent endangerment of a ship and was forced to retire.