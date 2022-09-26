Jacob Elordi Net Worth: How Much Worth Does He Make in 2022?

Australia’s Jacob Elordi is an actor with a net worth of $4 million. Jacob Elordi first became known worldwide in 2018 when he played bad boy Noah Flynn in “The Kissing Booth,” a Netflix teen romantic comedy. In 2020 and 2021, he played the same character in the film’s sequels. Elordi is also known for playing Nate Jacobs, a high school athlete, on the HBO teen drama “Euphoria.”

Jacob Elordi Net Worth

As of 2022, it is thought that Jacob Elordi’s net worth will be around $3 Million US. He is one of the best-known actors in Hollywood, and his role in The Kissing Booth earned him praise worldwide.

The actor has made a lot of money in different movies and TV shows; he also makes a good amount of money from brand endorsements and commercials, which are not the same as acting.

Jacob Elordi makes $400,000 a year. He promotes brands like Just Jared, Netflix, Leica Camera, and more on his social media accounts. He was also chosen as the new face of the campaign for Boss Perfume and Eyewear.

Jacob Elordi Assets

Home: Jacob Elordi was born in Australia but also lived in the U.S. Elordi’s career has gone pretty well. As an actor, he has to spend a lot of time in Hollywood, close to the sets. Jacob Elordi has two very nice homes. One is in Los Angeles, and the other is in Queensland, Australia.

Jacob Elordi has done well in his career and likes to have a collection of really nice cars. Elordi likes cars a lot, and his collection includes a Chevrolet Corvette, a Dodge Challenger, an Audi Q5, and many more.

Early Life

Jacob Elordi was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on June 26, 1997. He is 25 years old right now. John Elordi is his father’s name, and Melissa Elordi is his mother’s. Jalynn and Isabella Elordi are Jacob’s sisters.

He was very involved in sports and other activities outside of school as he grew up. As a child, he admired Australian actors like Heath Ledger, Hugh Jackman, and Nicole Kidman, who sparked his interest in the entertainment business.

The musical cliff Seussical, where he played the cat in the hat, was his first time acting. Jacob attended high school at St. Kevin’s College in Toorak, Australia. After that, he went to St. Joseph’s Nudgee College in Brisbane, Australia, where he started acting classes. During this time, he also started trying out for professional acting jobs. He got a few jobs, but they didn’t get him any attention.

Career Beginnings

Elordi got his start in show business in 2017 when he was an extra in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” the sequel to the fantasy movie “Pirates of the Caribbean.

The following year, he got his first acting job in “Swinging Safari,” an Australian drama-comedy starring Guy Pearce, Radha Mitchell, Kylie Minogue, Asher Keddie, and others.

Breakthrough and Further Film Career

In May 2018, Elordi became known worldwide when he was in “The Kissing Booth,” a teen romantic comedy that was a big hit on Netflix.

The movie is based on Beth Reekles’s book of the same name and features Joel Courtney, Joey King, Meganne Young, and Molly Ringwald.

Elordi plays Noah Flynn in “The Kissing Booth.” He is the older brother of Lee Flynn, who Courtney plays, and the love interest of Shelly, who King plays. He played the same part again in “The Kissing Booth 2” in 2020 and “The Kissing Booth 3” in 2021.

