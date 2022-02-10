Jacob Elordi and Zendaya Relationship- Everything You Need to Know About Their Dating History

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been spotted together in a number of locations across the world in recent months; the couple’s first public appearance together was on a personal trip to Greece last year, and the most recent was on a flight to Elordi’s home country of Australia.

However, the two Euphoria actors have continued to deny any romantic involvement between them. We’ve produced a list of the actors’ low-key relationships, which has been arranged in chronological order based on the most recent information available.

Zendaya and Jacob Were Reunited at the Premiere of Euphoria Season Two.

However, despite the fact that Zendaya is now dating Holland and Elordi had to break up with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, at the end of 2013, the co-stars of Euphoria appear to be good friends nonetheless.

The popular show’s second season premiere was held in Los Angeles in January, and it was a huge success. Even though they weren’t photographed together in a single photograph, they were spotted holding hands in a group photograph with the rest of the cast.

In addition, Zendaya’s choice of a brilliantly striped vintage Valentino gown, which was first worn on the runway in 1990 by Linda Evangelista, elevated the look and made her stand out even more.

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya Went on a Journey to Australia Together.

He and his co-star were recently spotted at Sydney Airport, both dressed in sweatsuits, to prepare for the lengthy travel back to his own country of Italy. Zendaya was spotted without any makeup on in an orange sweater, black trousers, and white Reebok sneakers, according to reports.

On the other hand, Elordi’s lace-up Vans were dressed in the same smooth manner as his baby blue zip-up hoodie and black baseball hat. Both actors were sporting fresh yellow manicures as they took a break from filming to pose for photos with each other.

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya are spotted together during the Fendi fashion show in Milan. Zendaya and her alleged lover were spotted in New York City on February 5th, attending the Fendi Solar Dream event.

When she arrived at the performance with Elordi, the 23-year-old actress wore a brown and beige check shirt, a pair of matching shorts, and a caramel-hued cardigan to look chic.

The ensemble was finished with thigh-high lace-up black boots. It wasn’t only the 22-year-old actors who looked sharp in black slacks and a black Fendi cross-body bag; the entire cast was dressed to impress.

Elordi Is Referred to Be Zendaya’s ‘best Buddy.’

Zendaya presented the actor with the Rising Star award at the American Australia Association Arts Awards in New York, referring to him as her “best buddy” in her acceptance speech.

The pair had planned a night out in New York City with Skylight Modern and Soho House, which was the next stop on their itinerary.

