Jacksonville, Fla. – Chris Doyle, Jaguars Sports Performance Director at Jacksonville, a former strength coach at the University of Iowa, who was accused of making racist comments, insulting and harassing players, resigned Friday night just hours after the organization was criticized for hiring Fritz Pollard.

First-year Jaguars coach Urban Meyer released a statement saying Doyle, who reached a secession deal from Iowa in June, had failed to properly consider the impact of the team’s hiring as a result of allegations made by several black players.

“Chris Doyle came to us this evening to submit his resignation, and we accepted,” the mayor’s statement read. “Chris does not want us to be a distraction in building in Jacksonville. We are responsible for all aspects of our project, and looking back, we need to focus more on how his appointment might have affected everyone involved. We want him to be the best he can be as he progresses in his life.”

The move comes just hours after Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director Rod Graves hired Jaguars and Mayor Doyle.



“At a time when the NFL has failed to address its problem in ethnic recruitment practices, welcoming Chris Doyle to the ranks of NFL coaches is simply unacceptable,” Graves’ statement read. “Doyle’s exit from the University of Iowa reflected a period of poor judgment and misconduct against black players. His behavior was similar to that of the University of Iowa.

“Urban Mayor’s statement, ‘I have known Chris for over 20 years,’ reflects the good ol ‘boy network, which is precisely the reason for such inequality in job opportunities for Black coaches.”

The Fritz Pollard Alliance is the NFL. It includes scouts, coaches and front office staff and other sports experts in the NFL.

Doyle’s hiring on Thursday caused an immediate setback as the team announced the move as part of the mayor’s full-time training staff.

Many of the allegations came from Black soldiers, and Doyle was concerned about the way they were treated and the use of racist language. The mayor said he researched Doyle on Thursday and had some serious conversations with him, hoping there would be no problems in the future.

“I keep track of all of our staff. Like I said this relationship goes back nearly 20 years and a lot of tough questions have been asked and a lot of trials with all of our staff,” Mayer said. “We did a good job.

“… I met with our staff, and I’m going to be very open with all the players like I am in everything. I’m going to listen carefully and learn, and have a little faith in their head coach. We’m going to give them the best, time will tell. I will say [to the players] I tested him. I have known that person for over 20 years and I assure them that Jaguar will not be in any kind of facility. “

Some of the issues raised by many former Iowa players who spoke on social media last year were: Black and white players were subjected to different standards, black players were mistreated, Doyle and other aides made racist comments, and Black players felt they had to conform to certain ways of dress and behavior. Their complaints prompted the university to appoint a Kansas City law firm to conduct an external investigation into the football project.

Former Iowa striker Jack Cullenberger said on Twitter last June that he retired from football in January 2019 after being disappointed because he described it as bullying related to learning disabilities. Doyle was one of the coaches he named who persecuted him.

Following those allegations, the university placed Doyle on administrative leave on June 6. A day later Doyle defended himself in a statement on Twitter: “At no time did I transcend unethical behavior or racial bias. I did not make racist remarks, I do not tolerate people who do.”

On June 14, Doyle, who has been with the show since 1999, was announced to be in Iowa. Doyle, who was the nation’s highest paid strength trainer at 800 800,000 a year, received a 15 – month salary (approximately 1 1.1 million), and he and his family were offered concessions for 15 months from Iowa, or until he found work elsewhere this month with the Jaguars.