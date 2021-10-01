Jackass 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

After 11 years, the Jackass crew is back for their final crusade.

Jackaas 4 is the fourth installment of the Jackass franchise and the sequel to Jackass 3D (2010).

While it may not be for everyone, Jackass has had a long-lasting impact on pop culture. Like any other successful and wildly popular franchise, fans of the series really love it.

The film is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Dickhouse Productions and is scheduled to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures on February 4, 2022

Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for “Jackass Forever,” the fourth film installment of the bone-smacking prankster comedy franchise pioneered by Johnny Knoxville.

Though filming had to shut down for a week due to concerns about Covid-19, “Jackass Forever” is probably the only recent movie to incur more delays from hospitalizations for broken bones than a deadly virus.

Just two days into filming, both Knoxville and Steve-O were hospitalized due to on-set injuries. Two days into test filming, and professional skateboarder Aaron “Jaws” Homoki had broken his wrist.

Jackaas 4 Release Date

Jackass Forever is scheduled to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures on February 4, 2022. On December 19, 2019, Paramount confirmed that a fourth Jackass film is set for production and scheduled for release on March 5, 2021.

In April 2020, the release date was delayed to July 2, 2021.

Jackaas 4 Cast

Almost all of the original Jackass cast are returning, but first, we’ll talk about who isn’t coming back for the fourth film. Sadly, star Ryan Dunn died in June 2011 and frequent guest star Rip Taylor died in October 2019 whereas BAM got fired

Johnny Knoxville

Steve-O

Wee Man

Chris Pontius

Dave England

Danger Ehren

Preston Lacy

Sean “Poopies” McInerney

Jasper Dolphin

Zach Holmes

Rachel Wolfson

Eric Manaka

Why Bam Margera Isn’t In Jackass 4 and why was BAM fired?

Margera, who was fired after production began for “Jackass Forever,” says in his suit that he was terminated after a drug test showed he was taking prescription Adderall. “Defendants knew full well that Margera had to take Adderall to treat his attention deficit disorder.

Jackaas 4 Plot

Jackass Forever is an upcoming American reality comedy film directed by Jeff

Tremaine and produced by Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville. There isn’t really a plot to the Jackass films – it’s pranks and stunts and outrageous shenanigans.

The fourth film started as it meant to go on, with on-set injuries.

Within two days of test filming Aaron ‘Jaws’ Homoki, a professional skateboarder, broke his wrist

Then, as with so many other projects, filming was halted due to the ongoing global health crisis. Filming began again in December 2020, only to be halted two days later when Steve-O and Knoxville were again hospitalized.

Jackaas 4 Trailor

yes! It reveals that the movie will be another pastiche of outrageous stunts and slapstick (literally, probably) comedy. The trailer makes it clear that the film is a celebration of the joy of being together with your friends – friends who share a love of doing absurd and often dangerous displays of comedy stunts.

The trailer begins by stoking fan nostalgia, showing grainy black and white footage of the original “Jackass” crew hamming it up back in the day as a folksy version of “We’ll Meet Again” plays. A slow scroll of white text in the iconic “Jackass” font asks: “When was the last time you got together with old friends to laugh your asses off?”

“Concussions aren’t great, but as long as you have ’em before you’re 50, it’s cool,” says another compatriot. “And Knoxville’s 49. So we’re good.”

New stunts teased in the trailer include a guy with decorative wings launched from a human canon into the ocean; a snake bite to the face for arachnophobe Bam Margera; Knoxville charged and flipped by an angry bull, an exploding toilet strong enough to propel a human body, and a tarantula in a tube attached to two guys’ heads.

Hence, all in all, it should be a raucous good time for “Jackass” fans.