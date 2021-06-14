"It's getting dark." The fisherman was swallowed out by a whale in the United States

The professional diver spent nearly 40 seconds in the animal's mouth.





A professional crab fisherman in Massachusetts, USA was swallowed by a humpback whale and expelled.

Michael Packard, 56, survived and has already told his story to American television channels. The diver, who has more than 40 years of experience, was at a depth of 15 meters when he realized a huge bump, "everyone is dark".

"God, I was bitten by a shark!" This was Michael's first thought, but he realized he had never been bitten because he felt he was in "no major pain" and could not feel the animal's teeth, he explained to CNN's local channel WBZ.

At the time, the American understands that he was in the mouth of a whale. "She's trying to swallow me," he thought.

The fisherman spent about 30 to 40 seconds in the mouth, he told the channel, spitting it back into the water before the animal appeared.

Michael Packard was taken to a local hospital in Provincetown, where his injuries were treated.

"I have injuries everywhere, but the bones have not been broken. I thank the lifeguards in Provinestown for their care and assistance," he outlined.