It Ends With Us Movie Release Date: Everything About Cast, Plot and Trailor!

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover was a best-selling book when it came out in 2016. It’s her most popular book so far, and it’s based on how her parents really got along. In 2022, a sequel called It Starts With Us will come out. People are interested in the first book in the series for many reasons.

For example, to understand her last book better, people needed a short summary of what happened in the first book to refresh their memories. Also, people are excited about the movie that will be made from It Ends With Us. It’s hard to find the most up-to-date information, but this article will have everything you need to know about the film’s cast, release date, and progress.

Will There Be an It Ends With Us Film?

Yes, a film adaptation of the novel It Ends With Us is now in production. Justin Baldoni, an actor, and filmmaker acquired the rights to turn the novel into a film in 2019. Initially, he desired to be the film’s director, but he later decided that a woman would be more suitable for the position.

Baldoni is currently concentrating on finalizing the script he wrote with the book’s author, Colleen Hoover: the movie script was pronounced “complete” in July 2022, according to a TikTok post by Baldoni. In July, there was a sharing session with the fans, who submitted the first suggestions for potential screenplay revisions.

It Ends With Us: The Plot of the Film

The movie version of Colleen Hoover’s novel “It Ends with Us” is likely to follow the storyline of the book. The character of Lily Bloom has been put into the fictional world of the book, and important parts of Colleen’s life have been added.

Colleen has said that the story of “It Ends with Us” is based on her own life. For example, the story is based on how her mother’s feelings about her abusive father change over time. In fact, it must have taken a lot of emotional strength for the author to use her own bad experience as part of the plot development.

Also Read: Manifest Season 4 Release Date Updates: Everything You Want to Know About New Season!

Mara White writes about her interview with Colleen Hoover for nydailynews.com. Mara asks the same question, but from the point of view of what trouble the author must have had. Colleen’s answer is very worrying:

“With this one, I wanted to look at a very sensitive subject from a different angle than most people do. I often wanted to change the story because I didn’t like where I was going to take the characters, but I knew I had to.”

The fact that it’s hard to tell a woman’s story, especially if she’s in an abusive relationship, is likely to be a problem when it comes to making it into a movie.

The Cast of the Film It Ends With Us

It Ends With Us is still being made, so there is no news about who will be in it yet. But, we should hear something soon. But even though there isn’t an official cast yet, that doesn’t mean we can’t make guesses. Lily Bloom, Ryle Kincaid, Atlas Corrigan, Alyssa Kincaid, Jenny Bloom, Andrew Bloom, and Marshal will all be in this movie.

Buzzfeed actually gave us something fun to do! You can choose your cast based on the polls they have given. They might not be the ones who get cast, but it’s still a fun task. Our choice for Lily Bloom is Zendaya, but most people chose Josephine Langford.

We voted for Hollywood’s hottest actor, Jacob Elrodi, to play Ryle Kincaid. However, most people chose Theo James. As for Atlas Corrigan, we finally agreed with the majority and chose Dylan O’Brien.

Who knows, maybe Justin Baldoni will step in and play Ryle or Atlas. Tell us in the comments who you would pick to play the main characters in this movie.

When Can You Watch It Ends With Us?

Since everything is still a guess, so could be the date. But one thing we know for sure is that It Ends With Us will come out in 2023. This also means that we will soon find out more about the casting.

So make sure you check back with us often to find out any new information about the upcoming romance movie. Still up in the air is whether the movie will come out first on an OTT platform or in theatres. We won’t have to wait long to find out!

Does It Ends With Us Have a Trailer?

We hope that the official teaser and official trailer for It Ends With Us will come out in 2023, preferably in the first half of the year. If you look hard enough on the internet, you might find fan-made trailers. Fans are very patient and are very thankful to Justin Baldoni, who tries to keep everyone up to date on social media sites like Twitter, Instagram, and even Tiktok.

Also Read: The Unicorn Season 3 Release Date and Trailor Updates: Everything You Want to Know!

Final Words

A film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel “It Ends with Us” is in production. Justin Baldoni, an actor, and filmmaker acquired the rights to turn the book into a film in 2019. The movie will be called “It Starts With Us” and will come out in 2022. It Ends With Us is still being made. There isn’t an official cast yet, but we can make some guesses.

Most people chose Josephine Langford for Lily Bloom and Jacob Elrodi for Ryle Kincaid. It Ends With Us will come out in 2023. This means that we will soon find out more about the casting. Tell us who you would pick to play Ryle and Atlas Corrigan, and Dylan O’Brien or Justin Baldoni for the lead roles.