IT Chapter 3 Release Date 2022: See All About the Storyline Expectations!

Many people liked the “It” movies, and some wondered if Pennywise’s unresolved past would ever come back to the big screen. Do you guys look forward to IT Chapter 3, the next scary movie in the series? I’m sure you’re just as happy as I am.

You will be happy when you realize that you won’t have to wait much longer. “IT Chapter 3” will have more scary scenes than the first two movies in the series.

Expected Publication Date for IT Chapter 3

Andy Muschietti, who is in charge of the IT movies, hasn’t said when the next one will come out. Some online rumors said that the first two chapters of the film franchise already covered a big part of the plot, but chapter 3 doesn’t have many adaptations, so the authors might decide not to make this planned sequel.

We may, however, expect Warner Bros. to make a third sequel to IT because fans are so obsessed with it. No one knows when Chapter 3 will be out. But a movie with that much success will almost certainly get a follow-up. Several movie reviewers say that IT Chapter 3 should come out no later than 2023. So, fans of IT will have to wait a little bit longer.

What is the Plot of the “IT” Film Franchise?

When seven young kids go missing in the small town of Derry, Maine, they find out that the murderer is not a man. Pennywise, a creepy clown who can change into anything scary, is the murderer. A group of young people called the Losers Club decided to fight and kill It. But how can you fight against something that knows all your fears?

Who will Appear in Chapter 3 of IT?

IT Chapter 3’s cast hasn’t been made public yet, though. We can only say that all of the “losers” and their agreement ended when chapter two did. Because of this, most people think that none of them will come back.

So far, the only person we know will be in chapter 3 is Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the dancing clown in the last two movies. It’s hard to guess who will play the famous people because the plot hasn’t been confirmed yet.

What is the Status of IT Chapter 3’s Production?

Even though there is no real information about the production status of “IT Chapter 3,” if there were to be an “IT Chapter Three,” the story would have to be made up from scratch. The third chapter would take away a lot of the characters’ power and make many of the sacrifices that were important before pointless.

It would take place 27 years after the movie “2019.” In this way, the Creators told the whole story of King’s book. Employees at HBO Max may be making a prequel series to “It” because they know a sequel would not be a good idea.

A Variety article from April 2022 says that a miniseries called “Welcome to Derry” is being made. It will take place at the same time as the Muschietti movies. Variety says that “Welcome to Derry” will take place in the 1960s, 27 years before “It,” and that it will show how Pennywise got started.

What Might We Anticipate From “IT Chapter 3”?

Even though the characters were brave and smart enough to beat the Clown Demon at the end of “IT Chapter Two,” there were still a lot of questions. One was that the turtle god wasn’t talked about in IT chapters 1 and 2.

Second, the kids in the 2017 movie did a lot of research on Pennywise’s past. They found creepy old photos and film reels from when Pennywise first dressed up as a clown.

Their research showed that Pennywise had a much longer history, and it was likely full of horrible stories of people being tortured and eaten in Derry’s dark past.

As fans of “IT” go crazy over the third chapter, Keeping this in mind, “Regularpowerpuff” posted on the IMDb website a possible synopsis of “IT chapter 3.” “Four years after IT Chapter 2, on Halloween night, the “IT” horde rises from the millions of eggs Pennywise hid around Derry,” says the summary.

The Losers Club and a group of teenagers must protect their town from destruction. So, let’s see if the people who made “IT” will stick to the plot or make a new one. Only time will show.

Where Can IT Be Viewed?

People in the United States can watch “IT” on HBO Max. “It” can also be rented or bought from Redbox, Apple iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, the Microsoft Store, DIRECTV, and other places.

