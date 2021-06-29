Israel, US prepare for Biden-Bennett summit – O Journal Economico

Tel Aviv and Washington are preparing for a summit between Naphtali Bennett and Joe Biden in July or next month – whichever is the new Israeli prime minister's first official international trip.

Bennett's diplomatic adviser Zimrit Mir and Brett McCurk, co – ordinator of the U.S. National Security Council for the Middle East, are in talks with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Glad Erdogan.

The summit clarifies the pending issues between the two countries, namely relations between the United States and Iran – which Israel has strongly criticized because it disputes any involvement between the two countries, in favor of, for example, Americans remaining outside the perimeter of the nuclear deal.

Analysts say relations between the two countries are at a turning point – and Biden would like to significantly mark the post-Netanyahu era as the new Israeli prime minister who has effectively imposed their foreign agenda on their worst enemy.

For a current of "school" within the Democrats, the new US government must maintain a more sober relationship with Bennett, which will allow him to move towards peace in the Middle East.

To that end, Biden may seek to extend the perimeter of the Abrahamic agreements initiated by former President Donald Trump, and this has allowed for the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and some Islamic countries, namely the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and Kosovo.

This combination of the Abrahamic Accords and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is, for some analysts, the perfect pillar for reducing tensions in the Middle East and for potential engagement, in this context, with Saudi Arabia – the country without a permanent understanding of the Middle East.

According to the Israeli press. Naphtali Bennett may also prepare for a high-level meeting with Egypt – a country that played a key role in the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, a movement that controls the Gaza Strip and has caused a severe crisis of about violent definitions. A month.