Isaiah Rashad Net Worth: How Much Money Did He Have?

Isaiah Rashad, an American rapper hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has accumulated a net worth of $600,000 as of the year 2022. After participating in the Smoker’s Club Tour in 2012, which also featured Smoke DZA, Joey Badass, and Juicy J, amongst other famous musicians, he rose to prominence that year.

Following that tour, he received a great deal of attention from a very large number of individuals. Rashad is also well-known for being the founder of the Chattanooga-based hip hop ensemble The House, which features the rap talents of Chris P, Brian Brown, YGTUT, and Michael Da Vinci among others on its recordings (Mikey).

Isaiah Rashad released his first extended play (EP), titled Cilvia Demo, on January 28, 2014. The EP has received a lot of great feedback since its release. After receiving several positive reviews prior to its release, the extended play debuted at position number 40 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. Shortly after the release of the EP, Rashad was selected to be a member of XXL’s class of 2014 freshman

Isaiah Rashad Early Life

On May 16, 1991, Isaiah Rashad McClain was born in the United States of America. More specifically, he was born in the city of Chattanooga. Rashad’s mother took care of him after his biological father abandoned the family when he was just three years old. When they were younger, his mother earned some money by cutting hair.

Rashad’s stepbrother gave him a copy of the well-known hip hop duo’s album “ATLiens” when he was in junior high school, and that’s when he started getting interested in music. Prior to that, he wanted to become a preacher. Rashad started rhyming and writing new lyrics almost immediately after listening to the songs on OutKast’s “ATLiens” album. He did this in his spare time.

When he was in the tenth grade, he began to take rap music, which he had always enjoyed, more seriously. During this time, he also had the opportunity to perform live on stage under the stage name Zay Taylor. After receiving his diploma from high school, he enrolled in Middle Tennessee State University; however, he did not complete his education because he decided to concentrate solely on a career in music instead.

Isaiah Rashad Career

As he got older, he began to hone his rapping skills by studying the work of other artists and listening to their music. Because of the generosity of one of his close friends, he was able to enter the recording studio for free for the very first time. He stopped going to school and instead began working at several studios located across the nation.

In addition to that, he relocated to a location where he could record his music. In order for him to become a musician, he became acquainted with other rappers such as Jeff Weiss and DJ Z. In 2012, Rashad embarked on the Smoker’s Club Tour alongside a number of well-known artists, and this was the turning point in his career.

After that tour, he was able to attract the notice of some of the most prominent record labels, and they began offering him offers. However, he came to the conclusion that he would not sign a record deal. Instead, he began uploading his original music to SoundCloud, which resulted in a significant increase in the amount of attention that was paid to him in the music industry.

In the end, in March of 2013, Isaiah Rashad agreed to terms with the independent record company known as Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). Following the completion of that arrangement, he relocated to Los Angeles, California, and began establishing a residence inside the TDE Red Room Studio, where he also began recording.

After the release of his first extended play, Cilvia Demo, on January 28, 2014, Rashad began to receive a greater amount of notice. The extended play (EP) was considered a success by a large number of people and reached position #40 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The Sun’s Tirade is the name of Rashad’s debut studio album, which was released for public consumption on September 2, 2016.

It made its debut at position number 17 on the Billboard 200 list in the United States, and in its first week of release, it sold more than 19,000 copies. Rashad’s second studio album, titled The House Is Burning, was released on July 30, 2021. The first single taken from the album was “Lay wit Ya,” which featured Duke Deuce. It was released on May 7th.

At the same time, Warner Records made public their congratulations to Isaish on the signing of a recording contract with the company. At the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2021, Rashad was given the opportunity to perform two tracks from his album. On the awards presentation, he performed tunes such as “From the Garden” with “Lil Uzi Vert” and “Wat U Said” with “Doechii” and “Kal Banx.” Both of these songs featured collaborations with other artists.

Isaiah Rashad’s Net Worth

It is estimated that Isaiah Rashad has a net worth of around $600,000 as of the year 2022. In this country, he is considered to be one of the up-and-coming rappers.

He increased his profile by participating in the Smoker’s Club Tour in 2012 alongside artists such as Juicy J, Joey Badass, and Smoke DZA. The rapper’s career has already been quite profitable for him because of the widespread distribution of his CDs and the success of his live performances.

The majority of Rashad’s earnings come from his musical career as well as his self-titled YouTube channel, which has more than 130,000 members. More than 5 million people have watched the vast majority of his music videos that are hosted on YouTube. Isaiah Rashad makes around $200,000 per year.

Isaiah Rashad’s Personal Life

Isaiah Rashad is highly secretive about his personal life, including his relationship with his wife, and he has not disclosed any information about them to the public. Even though Isaiah is a father to three kids, he has not disclosed the identity of their mother. Rashad is a very popular singer, but throughout his life, he has struggled with a number of issues.

He has experienced worry, the feeling of being alone, and sadness at various points in his life. He was going through a rough patch just prior to the release of his albums, Cilvia Demo and The Sun’s Tirade. According to one of Isaiah’s interviews, at the age of 19, he made multiple attempts to end his life by hanging himself. When he was younger, he also had an addiction to Xanax as well as alcohol.